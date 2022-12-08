Home Entertainment Apple Music’s new feature is coming: support iPhone/iPad to sing karaoke | Apple Music’s new feature is coming – Mobile Market
[摘要]Have you ever imagined that one day you will be able to sing karaoke on Apple’s own Apple Music?

A few days ago, Apple announced that Apple Music will launch a new feature “Apple Music Sing”, which will be available to Apple Music subscribers around the world later this month.

It is understood that Apple Music Sing supports users to sing along with the song. The vocal and real-time lyrics can be adjusted, and a song can be sung, led, accompanied, or duet based on the lyrics. It is similar to karaoke, and has a feeling of QQ music and national K songs .

After the launch of Apple Music Sing, iPhone, iPad and the new Apple TV 4K can all experience this feature.

Apple said that users can click the slider button on the song to lower the human voice, use enhanced real-time lyrics to sing with the music, and also support background sound and singing backup.

At present, Apple Music has four subscription plans: voice control, student, individual, and family. The subscription fees are 5 yuan, 5 yuan, 10 yuan, and 15 yuan respectively. The voice control scheme does not support Dolby Atmos, lyrics display, lossless audio, etc. Serve.

