The creation of Econyl, in 2011, was one of the most important innovations in the textile industry of the last decade, as evidenced by the number and variety of brands and applications of this line made from nylon 6.6 recycled from fishing nets collected in the oceans and carpets destined for landfill. But innovation, in fact, is a path that does not stop: the thirty-based Aquafil, together with the Texan biotech company Genomatica (Geno), have in fact successfully completed the first production on a demonstration scale of nylon 6 plant based, therefore organic based. , obtained from caprolactam, but starting from the fermentation of sugars and not from petroleum products.

A bio-nylon destined to revolutionize the entire industry, which is worth 22 billion dollars globally, providing brands with new sustainable materials for everyday use, from clothing, to automotive and carpets. Aquafil and Genomatica, which signed their partnership four years ago, produced the first tons of caprolactam from raw material, converted it into nylon 6 polymer and are working it for use in classic applications, such as yarns for fabrics, carpets. and plastic components.

The two companies have collaborated to produce pilot-scale quantities of nylon 6 from raw material (the first ton was made in 2020) and have now moved into pre-commercial production on a demonstration scale, the results of which will help determine the design of futures. commercial facilities. The pre-commercial production of bio-nylon takes place at the demo plant set up by Aquafil in Ljubljana, already the nerve center of the group as regards the production of Econyl.

«The world today needs all possible efforts to make entire supply chains sustainable and bio-nylon is an essential element to achieve this goal – declared Giulio Bonazzi, CEO of Aquafil -. Furthermore, raw material nylon can be integrated into our depolymerization process of nylon products at the end of their life, creating full circularity. With Genomatica we share a vision; we want to facilitate the transition to more sustainable materials, and this is the pillar of our long-term collaboration ».

“Now more than ever, global brands are taking action to use sustainable materials in their products – added Christophe Schilling, CEO of Geno -. We are working to build supply chains, traceable and transparent as for nylon 6, with the aim of providing more sustainable products, demanded by consumers and that can help brands achieve their ESG goals, ”he concluded.