[Epoch Times, July 21, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lin Yan comprehensive report) The red movie “Home Action”, produced by Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan, recently started filming in a ruin in Syria, accused of helping to cover up Asa the crimes of the German regime.

The film, which touts the Chinese Communist Party, will be filmed in al-Hajar al-Aswad, Syria, as the area was razed during the war and its population plummeted.

Syrian activists have criticized Jackie Chan’s move as helping Syrian President Bashar al-Assad make money. Because Hajar Aswad was bombed by Assad.

The Chinese media deliberately distorted accounts of the locations where Jackie Chan’s new film was filmed, leaving no mention of the devastation that Assad caused to the region.

According to Chinese media, Hajar Aswad was the last stronghold of the remnants of ISIS in the southern suburbs of Damascus during the Syrian civil war; after the stronghold was successfully captured by the Syrian government forces in May 2018, Damascus and its suburbs have been able to survive since 2011. After “complete liberation for the first time”.

“Chinese companies and Jackie Chan are accomplices in the Syrian regime’s whitewashing of crimes,” a Syrian activist told the British newspaper The Guardian.

Jackie Chan is the executive producer of the film. In 2021, he flattered that he wanted to join the “really great” Communist Party, and was scolded online.

The film is a Chinese production company, but the funding is funded by the UAE. Producers say Yemen is considered too dangerous for filming there.

China is one of the few regimes that has maintained good relations with the Assad regime, while the UAE is the first among Arab countries to begin normalizing relations with the isolated Syrian government this year.

There is widespread disbelief among human rights bodies, journalists, analysts and UN investigators that foreigners can now travel safely to and from Syria.

Abdulkafi Alhamdo, a Syrian activist, said: “How could he film there with so many living people buried there? Under the ruins they filmed, there are so many Many corpses are real people.”

Fared al-Mahool, a Syrian journalist, said: “Chinese companies and Jackie Chan … only care about money and have no respect for the Syrian people who have lost their homes, cities and everything.”

“The film was made on the ruins of displaced Syrian homes,” Mahul said. “The owners of these houses were killed, displaced or imprisoned. However, in order to make money, (Jackie) they were in the ruins and destroyed. filming on the block, as if nothing had happened.”

Jackie Chan’s studio did not immediately respond to questions from the media about how much it was paying the Assad regime for the filming opportunity.

In May 2018, when the Assad regime recaptured Hajar al-Aswad from ISIS, it bombed swathes of the neighborhood and destroyed buildings in most of the area.

In the eyes of profit-seeking filmmakers, it was the perfect location for a “low-budget” movie scene.

“The areas of war-torn Syria have been turned into a film studio,” director Rawad Shahin told AFP. “These areas attract filmmakers[because]to build similar Studios are very expensive.”

According to mainland media sources, Jackie Chan’s film “Homeland Action” will be directed by former Chinese foreign minister Li Zhaoxing as general advisor and directed by Song Yinxi.

Operation Homeland describes Beijing’s evacuation of its citizens from the war that erupted in Yemen in 2015. The Chinese government greatly touted the move.

In March 2015, the war in Yemen worsened, and Saudi Arabia and other countries launched military operations against the Houthis. Countries successively began to evacuate their citizens from Yemen, and China evacuated 629 Chinese citizens within 9 days.

However, for example, the 2017 red theme movie “Wolf Warrior 2” was based on the 2011 Libyan evacuation incident. In fact, it was the withdrawal of workers, migrant workers and construction teams. Since most of them were projects of Chinese state-owned enterprises, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Chinese Communist Party came forward to organize them.

Observers said that a matter of course abroad has become “the largest in history” or “the first in history” when it comes to the CCP’s media.

In addition, the image of the CCP government created by red movies is often too far from reality. Yang Jianli, the founder of Citizen Power, once commented on the movie “Wolf Warrior 2”: “”Wolf Warrior 2” is based on the main theme and praises the power of a government. Many real-name organizations are used in it, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Navy, but you No real examples (to prove it) can be found.”

He emphasized: “Don’t believe what the (CCP) movie is telling the truth.”

Responsible editor: Lin Yan#