China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn As we all know, there are often various votes in the Japanese entertainment industry, including the most beautiful faces, national treasure-level handsome guys and so on. In the recent voting results, entertainer Shunsuke Daozhi successfully topped the list and became a new generation of Japanese national treasure-level handsome men. This title has been won by his predecessors in the company before.

Speaking of Junyou Daozhi, many people said that “I watched children grow up”. It is true that Junyou Daozhi was a Johnny’s trainee, and he began to get in touch with acting and stage performance when he was very young. It is really for the audience. They left a very deep impression on them. In recent years, he has officially debuted and released a new album with the members of the same group. It can be said that his popularity has skyrocketed.

The editor is Daozhi Junyou who I met through the TV series “Becoming a Mother”. At that time, Daozhi Junyou was still a teenager with baby fat on his face. Although it was the first play, his performance was very good. It’s wonderful, and there is no stage fright at all when playing with the seniors of the same crew. I have to say that this child was born for the stage.

After passing this drama, Daozhi Junyou has also been known to more people, and his stage and film and television drama resources have also increased. After “Becoming a Mother”, Daozhi Junyou also tried other different roles, whether it was a cute high school student or a gloomy teenager, they all performed very well, and even challenged women’s clothing in “Where’s My Skirt”, Very delicate and beautiful, can be regarded as the top ten men dressed as women in film and television dramas.

Last year, Daozhi Junyou’s group Nanghua Men officially debuted and achieved very good results. The sales of their first single reached 500,000, and they participated in various activities. Daozhi Junyou is undoubtedly the core of the group. figure. He not only participated in group activities, but also starred in drama series, including “The First Love Disappeared”. In April this year, the drama “Jin Tianyi Juvenile Case Book” became the fifth generation of Jin Tianyi, which also fulfilled Daozhi Junyou’s dream. The movie will be released this month, and the popularity is bursting.

In the “National Treasure Handsome Guys Ranking” planned by the magazine “ViVi” in the first half of 2022, Junyou Daozhi ranked first in the “NOW Department”, which also confirmed Junyu Daozhi’s popularity.