Fashion brand Maison Margiela is loved by fashion people for its deconstructive, messy and chic aesthetics, and creative director John Galliano’s thinking of finding beauty from imperfections also leads the brand at the forefront; with the collaboration with Gentle Monster, the official collection On the shelves, Maison Margiela has launched a special shape belt that looks like a “dirty shoelace”.

The belt named “Lace Belt” is made of cotton material. The simple white lines have a unique personality under the effect of fading as if overused. In addition to being reminiscent of Balenciaga’s use in “Paris Sneaker” and “Destroyed Stan Smith” In addition to the destructive old-fashioned technique of the shoes, the handwritten font logo left by a strange pen and the end of the beard are more bright.

Maison Margiela “Lace Belt” is now on sale on the brand’s official website, priced at $180, and interested readers may wish to buy it.