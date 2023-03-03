Blessd He is one of the artists who is positioning himself best in the country, his song ‘Medallo’ is one of the most listened to in Colombia, his hits have managed to reach important stages in the world.

Recently, the urban genre singer shared through his social networks a special moment that he experienced during his visit to Barcelona.

It was the important and exclusive invitation from one of the most famous clubs in the world to visit their stadium.

“From the Barrio to Spotify Camp Nou”, wrote the artist from Antioquia referring to the Barcelona sports venue, the Camp Nou.

Blessed at the Camp Nou

In the video, Blessd is seen touring this iconic place for soccer fans together with the team managers who gave him a tour and presented him with an official shirt marked with his name, something that filled the Colombian with emotion.

Likewise, the artist was able to lift one of the five European Cups or UEFA Champions League that the team that important figures from the world of football have won since 1992.

Finally, the singer shared with some people who were in the stadium and took some photos in this football temple.

Many Internet users congratulated the reggaeton player on this dream achieved and wished him success: “What a level”, “Wow what a level”, “No comments”, were some of the compliments.