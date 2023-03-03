Home World The Indian media is unbelievable: Japan’s foreign minister was absent from the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting and only spoke in Congress for 53 seconds-Original-Overseas Network
Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fang is participating in the parliamentary defense (Nippon TV)

Overseas Network, March 3rd According to a Japanese TV report on March 2, the Japanese foreign minister’s absence from the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting for a 53-second parliamentary defense has drawn criticism from Japan and the international community. The Japanese opposition party believes that this matter is detrimental to the national interest, while the Indian media criticized that “Japan’s unbelievable handling method shocked India.”

The G20 foreign ministers meeting was held in New Delhi, the capital of India, on March 2. Japanese media positioned it as an “extremely important diplomatic occasion.” However, Japan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kenji Yamada was present on behalf of Japan, and Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng, who was supposed to attend, stayed in Japan to participate in the deliberation of the 2023 budget in the National Assembly. When Lin Fangzheng participated in the congressional defense on March 1, he only spoke for 53 seconds and only spoke once.

Many parties in Japan have criticized this. Oto Kita Jun, head of political research at the Japan Restoration Association, said that he did not understand why the Japanese government made such a decision that harmed national interests. A Japanese reporter interviewed at the G20 foreign ministers meeting also claimed, “Lin Fangzheng was absent on such an important occasion, and we are all worried about Japan-India relations.” The Indian media “Hindustan Times” published an article stating that Japan’s handling of the incident was unbelievable and shocked India. (Overseas Network/Wang Shanning)

See also  Japan, record of centenarians: there are over 86,500. The impact on work and public finances

