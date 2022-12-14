[The Epoch Times, December 13, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Luo Ya) Li Qiang, a new member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, is accused of succeeding Li Keqiang as Premier. This is Li Qiang’s first speech in the name of the State Council. According to analysis, Li Keqiang may actually lie down completely now, just doing some superficial work.

The Congress of the Chinese Communist Federation of Industry and Commerce (hereinafter referred to as the Federation of Industry and Commerce) opened in Beijing on December 11. Officials said that Li Qiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, attended the opening meeting and delivered a congratulatory speech on behalf of the “Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council.” In his speech, Li Qiang said that Xi Jinping “supports the development of the private economy”, and later mentioned Xi Jinping’s ideological terms many times. For example, emphasizing Xi Jinping’s ideological guidance, promoting common prosperity, and so on.

This is Li Qiang’s first public appearance on behalf of the State Council after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, although it is officially stated that he is not only representing the State Council, but also the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

At the First Plenary Session of the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China in October, Li Qiang, as a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, was ranked second when he debuted, second only to Xi Jinping. Li Keqiang has stepped down as a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo, a member of the Central Committee, and a member of the Central Committee, and will no longer serve as premier after the two sessions next year.

Time commentator Shi Chuanyun wrote in “Voice of Hope” on December 13 that since the end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the few months before the two sessions next year, at least at the level of the central government, there has been a so-called window of power. Judging from Li Qiang’s early appearance this time, Li Keqiang and other veterans of the State Council may have actually completely laid back and are just doing some superficial work.

The article pointed out that Li Qiang will officially become the prime minister next year, and he is supposed to manage the economy. However, in the organizational structure of the CCP regime, Ding Xuexiang, another secretary of Xi Jinping who is expected to be the executive vice premier, also has an important position. Xi has more trust in He Lifeng, the current head of the National Development and Reform Commission who will succeed Liu He. It is hard to say who will actually run the economy in the future. However, the CCP has been working hard on zero-clearing and epidemic prevention for three years, and only recently has it suddenly “laid flat” overnight. The future of the Chinese economy, no matter who the trader is, will inevitably usher in a worse account.

At the meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee on December 6, the dynamic zeroing epidemic prevention policy that caused public dissatisfaction was not mentioned again.

Regarding Li Qiang’s big talk about supporting the private economy at this meeting, Zheng Xuguang, an economist based in the United States, told The Epoch Times on December 12 that the CCP revised the “Legislative Law” earlier to delete the expressions “centering on economic construction” and “reform and opening up” Li Qiang has not revealed these things that Xi Jinping reversed this time, because it is still in the stage of team replacement, and there will still be policy inertia in this period.

“Recently the Politburo meeting mentioned what places dare to break into, enterprises dare to do, etc., it is still Li Keqiang’s set of words. Li Qiang or Xi Jinping’s things have not really shown up, and it is now a transitional state, because Li Keqiang’s team is still there. We have to work until the two sessions. There will be multiple voices at this stage.” Zheng Xuguang said.

Responsible editor: Li Muen#