by admin
A personalized shopping, which uses artificial intelligence, based on the color scheme, which identifies which colors are most suitable for enhancing a person. With lots of advice from an image consultant to choose the most appropriate garments for your style and physical conformation among the proposals of a dozen brands.

From the color scheme trend to the start up

The idea came to a young entrepreneur of Benevento origins, Luisa Lombardi, 25 years old, a diploma from the Istituto Marangoni in Milan in Fashion business and management and a great curiosity for everything that revolves around the psychological aspect of fashion: from how the consumer chooses the dress to wear and how companies in the sector manage to build value around their brands. Thus was born Cromos, an innovative e-commerce platform that Lombardi founded together with another young Lombard entrepreneur, Fabio Fumagalli. «It all started with the presentation of a book on color harmony: a spark was ignited and I thought it could become a trend», says Lombardi. Launched at the beginning of the year, the start-up, which offers men’s and women’s fashion, has already reached two hundred thousand users in Italy, 82% of whom are women.

Goal: one million users in 2023

The start-up is racing towards expansion abroad, expected in 2023, starting with the United Kingdom and France, with the aim of reaching one million users by the end of next year. «In a few years we will also be able to have a database of users profiled in detail», explains Lombardi. Color Analysis divides people on the basis of characteristics such as skin type, hair and eye color, reaction to sun exposure or intense physical activity. And each type corresponds to a season to which the various colors refer, with warm or cold tones.

From the photo to the budget: the personalized purchase

To access the app, just register and take a photo in natural light. It is from this image that an algorithm detects aspects and characteristics of the person. Subsequently, after answering a test, you learn which season you belong to and you can also book a meeting with an image consultant (Cromos has hired about forty of them throughout Italy). At that point, the catalog of products for sale is skimmed to offer only the garments or accessories that best suit the user. And that can satisfy all needs, even from an economic point of view. In fact, it is possible to range from accessible brands such as Benetton to luxury brands, from sportswear to evening or cocktail dresses. This is thanks to agreements by affiliation marketing with companies. «Soon – continues Lombardi – we will implement the application with other functions and we will also increase the number of image consultants with whom we collaborate. One of our goals is also to ensure that brands have our technologies within their platforms».

