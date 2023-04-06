



IT House news on April 6th, the latest news said that the game studio Mojang Studios is still working on “My World“,The video game adaptation will be released in North America on April 4, 2025.

The report pointed out that Mojang started producing the film as early as 2014; the studio announced in 2019 that the film would be released on March 4, 2022, but there has been no news about the film since then.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, confirmed by The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Pictures is advancing the “Minecraft” movie, which is scheduled for April 4, 2025.

At present, there is not much information about this live-action movie. It has been confirmed that it will be directed by Jared Hess and starred by Jason Momoa.

Joseph Jason Namakaha Momoa is an American actor, model, director, screenwriter and producer. Notable roles include Ronan Dix on the military sci-fi drama Star Raider: Atlantis and Khal Drogo on HBO’s fantasy drama A Song of Ice and Fire: Game of Thrones. He also starred in the 2011 Sword and Sorcery film Conan the Barbarian 3D.



