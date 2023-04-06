Home Entertainment “Aquaman” starring Jason Momoa, the game adaptation movie “Minecraft” is scheduled for North America on April 4, 2025_Sina Technology_Sina.com
Entertainment

“Aquaman” starring Jason Momoa, the game adaptation movie “Minecraft” is scheduled for North America on April 4, 2025_Sina Technology_Sina.com

by admin
“Aquaman” starring Jason Momoa, the game adaptation movie “Minecraft” is scheduled for North America on April 4, 2025_Sina Technology_Sina.com


IT House news on April 6th, the latest news said that the game studio Mojang Studios is still working on “My World“,The video game adaptation will be released in North America on April 4, 2025.

The report pointed out that Mojang started producing the film as early as 2014; the studio announced in 2019 that the film would be released on March 4, 2022, but there has been no news about the film since then.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, confirmed by The Game Awards, Warner Bros. Pictures is advancing the “Minecraft” movie, which is scheduled for April 4, 2025.

At present, there is not much information about this live-action movie. It has been confirmed that it will be directed by Jared Hess and starred by Jason Momoa.

IT home small class:

Joseph Jason Namakaha Momoa is an American actor, model, director, screenwriter and producer. Notable roles include Ronan Dix on the military sci-fi drama Star Raider: Atlantis and Khal Drogo on HBO’s fantasy drama A Song of Ice and Fire: Game of Thrones. He also starred in the 2011 Sword and Sorcery film Conan the Barbarian 3D.


See also  "The Three-Body Problem" CCTV hit Wang Ziwen: The only thing I can do is to forget myself as much as possible_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network

You may also like

Stellantis launches the electric offensive in the USA...

The most beautiful hotels for the summer in...

2023/1/28 – The Jabs and the Oaks back...

RAY-BAN released a new brand event, Chinese brand...

Adele is about to release a new album?

Ryuichi Sakamoto passed away, Jay Chou became the...

Retrospectrum, a show by Bob Dylan

Stuck release ‘The Punisher’ MV | Niche Music

The court found that Xie Na and Zhang...

Damai Putra Group, Offers Profitable Residential Investment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy