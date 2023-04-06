Home Sports Su Bingtian responded that the mobile phone was changed from Xiaomi to Apple, and the details were exposed-Yichun News-Northeast China
Sports

Su Bingtian responded that the mobile phone was changed from Xiaomi to Apple, and the details were exposed-Yichun News-Northeast China

by admin
Su Bingtian responded that the mobile phone was changed from Xiaomi to Apple, and the details were exposed-Yichun News-Northeast China

Recently, news about Su Bingtian switching to an Apple mobile phone has attracted widespread attention from netizens. Su Bingtian posted a Weibo using the iPhone 14 on the official Weibo, which quickly aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Netizens couldn’t help wondering, didn’t Su Bingtian endorse Xiaomi before, how could he use an Apple mobile phone? Su Bingtian then issued a response, saying that his Xiaomi endorsement contract last year had expired, so he has been using Xiaomi since then. Recently, I changed my mobile phone because the original mobile phone was accidentally broken. Regarding these news, Su Bingtian’s response seemed to surprise netizens.

In addition, some netizens could not help expressing their views. Some people think that Su Bingtian’s contract with Xiaomi has expired after all, and it is normal to choose other brands of mobile phones. But there are also some netizens who believe that whether they will continue to endorse Xiaomi after switching to an Apple mobile phone is also a question worthy of attention.

As for whether Su Bingtian will continue to endorse Xiaomi, there is no official response yet. However, netizens expressed their understanding and support for Su Bingtian’s personal choice. After all, everyone has the right to freely choose their favorite brands and products.

[Su Bingtian responded that the mobile phone was changed from Xiaomi to Apple, and the details were exposed]

See also  NBA All Star Game 2023, ben 25 'internationals' tra i protagonisti del weekend

You may also like

Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban confirms the will to...

Cuban blames Jalen Brunson’s parents for Mavs departure,...

«At first I didn’t like volleyball, I couldn’t...

Premier League: sensational comeback! Who will take over...

Ilicic: from depression to returning to football, with...

NLZ boss Jochen Sauer is apparently about to...

FIGC president Gravina appointed UEFA vice president: alongside...

Germany against Peru: filling jug as a fixed...

The Guardia di Finanza has searched the headquarters...

FCSG men and women play against Servette on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy