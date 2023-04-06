Recently, news about Su Bingtian switching to an Apple mobile phone has attracted widespread attention from netizens. Su Bingtian posted a Weibo using the iPhone 14 on the official Weibo, which quickly aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Netizens couldn’t help wondering, didn’t Su Bingtian endorse Xiaomi before, how could he use an Apple mobile phone? Su Bingtian then issued a response, saying that his Xiaomi endorsement contract last year had expired, so he has been using Xiaomi since then. Recently, I changed my mobile phone because the original mobile phone was accidentally broken. Regarding these news, Su Bingtian’s response seemed to surprise netizens.

In addition, some netizens could not help expressing their views. Some people think that Su Bingtian’s contract with Xiaomi has expired after all, and it is normal to choose other brands of mobile phones. But there are also some netizens who believe that whether they will continue to endorse Xiaomi after switching to an Apple mobile phone is also a question worthy of attention.

As for whether Su Bingtian will continue to endorse Xiaomi, there is no official response yet. However, netizens expressed their understanding and support for Su Bingtian’s personal choice. After all, everyone has the right to freely choose their favorite brands and products.

