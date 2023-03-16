Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Aquarius this Thursday, March 16, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

A Aquarium He is fascinated by the strange, the exotic, the different, the novel and the different; he always has to “give the note”. He is fast, intelligent, independent and sociable and has a lot of vision for the future, although sometimes it is difficult for him to be in the “here and now”. He is good at teamwork although he is individualistic and detached. He likes the hyper-modern and, although we may not believe it, he is very clear about the value of money and is very thrifty.

What awaits Aquarius on Thursday, March 16

You will make a place for yourself in the world. After an extensive inner search you will find the way to your own happiness.

aquarium in health

If you accept the new rules and look on the positive side of the criticism you can get better results than if you blindly oppose it.

aquarius in love

Your emotional field can become a battlefield. Be careful what you say and what you do. Inevitable friction.

aquarius in the money

You won’t get much support. A good deal can slip out of your hands. Labor inconveniences because of your way of speaking.

Aquarium Features

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac.. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.