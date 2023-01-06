Are the singers ready to reopen the concert after three years?

Feedback from fans: Frequent occurrences that do not match expectations Industry insiders: Don’t rush offline concerts

With the further optimization of the epidemic prevention and control measures at the end of 2022, offline concerts are also resumed: Joker Xue held a live concert in Haikou on December 24, 2022. The attendance rate was amazing that night. Joker Xue dyed his hair “” The color “shun chestnut” means smooth and smooth, and it also makes a good start for the smooth recovery of offline concerts in the future.

According to the reporter of Beijing Youth Daily, many singers have already booked offline performances this spring: Huang Minghao’s Suzhou concert culture and epidemic prevention approvals have been passed, and the concert will start on January 7, and tickets have already started to be sold; The time for the 2022 national tour in Beijing is January 13, 2023; singer Huang Qishan will hold the “Qi Wang Thirty” Xi’an concert on January 17; Meng Meiqi will hold an offline concert in Chengdu on January 23… In addition Wang Jiaer’s inland tour project has been finalized, including Guangzhou, Nanjing, Ningbo, Shenzhen, Wuhan, Chengdu and Beijing, etc., will set sail this spring, tentatively scheduled for 8 shows.

As for Jay Chou, Mayday, JJ Lin, Stefanie Sun, Wang Xinling, Zhang Jie, Hua Chenyu and other singers who are both popular and capable, there are news of concerts being held one after another.

However, after three years of reopening the concert, are the singers and audience ready?

Jay Chou and Zeng Yike’s offline concert was complained

The “Carnival” world tour planned by Jay Chou to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut will be restarted after nearly three years, and the first performance will be held in Singapore in December 2022. Jay Chou brought classic songs such as “Sunny Sky”, “Scent of Rice”, “Blue and White Porcelain”, “Love in BC” and so on to fans, and also sang “Happy Birthday to Me”, “Single Names and Last Names”, “Say I Love You”, “Pink Ocean” “The song skewers.

A large number of fans came to the scene, and some fans shed tears because of the long-awaited performance. But soon, there were negative voices: I was obviously here to see Jay Chou, but there were a lot of singing assistants and magic performances interspersed in the performance, and the volume of the sound system was still fluctuating—the sound was too loud at the beginning, until Jay Chou sang Big and small again. In addition, the support light sticks are also blurred and unable to emit light.

Coincidentally. On the evening of December 31, 2022, singer Zeng Yike held a New Year’s Eve concert in Shenzhen, but after the end, fans shouted “Money back”. According to reports from netizens, the concert is named “Double Duration Double Happiness New Year’s Special”, and the price of standing tickets for the whole journey is as high as 680 yuan, which is twice that of other cities. As a result, after the concert started, Zeng Yike himself was half an hour late, and only sang for an hour and a half, and played discs for an hour. The next day, Zeng Yike’s studio issued a response saying that the ticket can be refunded, but only the ticket for the concert on January 1st. On January 3, topics related to the concert were also frequently searched on Weibo.

In the three years of the epidemic, audience aesthetics and star chasing have changed

On January 3, Zeng Yike’s studio responded to the audience’s rights protection demands and disputes regarding Zeng Yike’s Shenzhen New Year’s Eve concert.

Regarding Zeng Yike’s late arrival, the studio said that on December 31, Zeng Yike arrived at the scene at 3:00 p.m. and left after 3:00 a.m. on January 1. The on-site network is not smooth, which leads to slow scanning of ticket inspection.

Regarding the most controversial part of the live DJ performance for fans, the studio responded: “Live DJ DJ playing is part of the performance. This part may not be liked and accepted by some audiences, but it is not a deception of the performance.” Due to the performance on December 31 The DJing session did not meet the expectations of the audience. In order to avoid a similar situation during the next day’s performance, Zeng Yike listened to the audience’s suggestions and discussed with the team urgently. In the early morning of January 1, he issued a ticket refund announcement for the day’s performance, and immediately opened the refund channel.

Regarding Zeng Yike’s studio’s response, many fans did not buy it. Some people questioned that this was “a mistake at work without mentioning a word, and only let Zeng Yike take the blame.” Some fans also said that although the performance was not perfect, Zeng Yike himself communicated with the fans on the spot, which was sincere enough. “As a person present that day, in order to appease the fans, Zeng Yike did not ask the staff to respond, and communicated with the fans himself.”

Why do the offline performances that have just resumed frequently fail to meet audience expectations? Fan Ms. Chen told reporters that she has not seen offline performances for three years due to the epidemic, and too many fans around her have turned to Buddha, who only listens to old songs and does not spend money. It is the stage of chasing stars; in addition, with the online concerts of Cui Jian, Andy Lau, Luo Dayou, etc., fans’ acceptance of online concerts is also increasing. Ms. Zhao, a senior performance operator, said that with the development of new media and the increase of entertainment methods in recent years, audiences have higher expectations for content quality, which requires careful polishing by the production team, rather than fast-food packaged production.

Wang Yi, the founder of Mingming Music Entertainment, believes that the holding of a concert needs to go through the whole process of planning, rehearsal, and operation by the artist team, performers and other large and small departments. There is a “practice makes perfect” law. Affected by the epidemic, the frequency of activities of the producer and the artist team in the past three years has been lower than before, and it is inevitable that there will be loopholes in the business; as for the artists, there have been few large-scale concerts in recent years, and the performance status and physical strength have been affected to some extent. It is not objective to judge a singer’s current state by business standards. Moreover, after listening to the offline concert after three years, fans also have high expectations, so it is not surprising that there are gaps and disputes.

I’ve been waiting for three years, don’t worry about it for a while

Well-known music critic Lu Shiwei said in an interview with a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily that the offline concert has been suspended for three years, and everyone is still looking forward to it. As for the situation of Jay Chou and Zeng Yike’s concert, it may be that the organizers did not prepare enough. On the other hand, it is also possible that the epidemic caused insufficient staff and some problems occurred.

In Lu Shiwei’s view, whether it is the Jay Chou or Zeng Yike incident, it should be just a case. After the offline concerts gradually resume in the future, I believe these problems can be resolved. Wang Yi also said that the tour has just restarted, and the team also needs a period of adjustment process to push the business performance back to the best state.

Meng Lun, a senior media person, believes that in the past three years, whether it is performance practitioners, singers, or musicians themselves, they are all preparing for the resumption of offline concerts. It is also a kind of success to start the project and make it no worse than it was three years ago. “I’ve been waiting for three years, don’t rush for a while. If you want to do it, do your best, be the ultimate, and live up to the three years that you and your fans have been waiting so hard for.”

