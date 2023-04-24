Are the storms coming back to Neuquén and Río Negro? Look at the weekly forecast

It is Mondayse maintain good and sunny weather conditions in Neuquén and Río Negrocon rising temperaturesas recorded throughout the weekend. The pleasant highs will continue in the mountains, valleys, plateau and coast, with warm afternoons during the beginning of the week.

However, the situation would change as of tomorrow, Tuesdaysince, as anticipated by the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC)at the end of April The conditions of instability and showers could return in the different regions.

As officially stated, a frontal system with rain and snowfall throughout the mountain range will affect northern Patagoniawith the possibility of rainfall during the rest of the week and the record of winds.

Next, We review how the next few days will be, zone by zone.

What will the weather be like in Neuquén and Río Negro this week?

As conditions are anticipated, in the mountains (that is, Bariloche, Villa La Angostura, San Martín de los Andes and nearby areas) from this Tuesday it will be cloudy and unstable, with probable rains and wind slight to moderate in the western sector rotating northwest. The maximum temperatures will not exceed 15 degrees Celsius.

In the southern line of Río Negro (Jacobacci, Maquinchao and nearby areas) it is anticipated that it will be cloudy and unstable. are not discarded isolated rains in the next few hourswith light to moderate wind from the west sector. The maximum of the week will be between 15 and 20 degrees.

In it north of Neuquén (Chos Malal, Buta Ranquil and nearby areas) days with variable cloudiness are expected throughout the week and moderate wind. The maximum could reach up to 26 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

For his part, in the center of Neuquén (Zapala, Cutral Co, Plaza Huincul and nearby areas) days of variable cloudiness are anticipated. Isolated rains are not ruled out, with light to moderate wind. The maximum will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

while for In the valleys (Neuquén, Cipolletti, Allen, Roca, Huergo, Regina and nearby areas) cloudiness will increase as the week goes by, and light to moderate winds will be recorded. The maximum will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

Finally, in The eastern zone of Rio Negro (Viedma, San Antonio Oeste, Las Grutas and nearby areas) announces variable cloudiness with increasing instability over the next few days. The maximum will be between 20 and 25 degrees.



