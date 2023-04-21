Argentina – First Division: Barracas Central vs Defense and Justice Date 13

The game between Barracas Central and Defensa y Justicia will be played next Monday, April 24 for date 13 of the Argentina – Liga Profesional 2023 tournament, starting at 3:30 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Claudio Chiqui Tapia stadium.

While the visit is exultant for their victory the previous day, the home team comes from drawing their last game in the tournament and a game full of actions is expected in both goals.

On the previous date, Barracas Central left with a single point after getting a 0-0 draw against Vélez. With 1 win, 1 draw and 2 games lost, this is how the recent history advances in the current season of the tournament, with 2 goals scored and 7 against in those games.

On the previous day, Defense and Justice defeated Instituto 1-0. As a result of the last games of the current season, it has 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses. In those duels, he was able to celebrate 5 goals and 3 were scored in his bow.

In this competition, the last duel between the two teams was on August 18, in the Argentina – Liga Profesional 2022 tournament, and Barracas Central won it 3-1.

The local is in twenty-first place and reached 13 points (3 PG – 4 PE – 5 PP), while the visitor has achieved 21 points and is in fifth place in the championship (6 PG – 3 PE – 3 PP) .

The referee selected for the match will be Silvio Trucco.

N° Equipment Pts. Pj Pg Pe Pp Df 1 River Plate 30 12 10 0 2 17 2 Saint Lawrence 24 12 7 3 2 9 3 Central Rosary 22 12 6 4 2 2 5 Defense and Justice 21 12 6 3 3 8 21 Central Tents 13 12 3 4 5 -6

DataFactory

Central Barracas and Defense and Justice hours, depending on the country

Argentina: 3:30 p.m.

Colombia and Peru: 1:30 p.m.

El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 2:30 p.m.

