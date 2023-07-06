Home » Argentina – First National: Def. United vs. Almirante Brown Zone A
Def. Unidos will receive Almirante Brown, within the framework of date 24 of zone A of the Argentina – First National Championship 2023 tournament, next Sunday, July 9, at the Gigante stadium in Villa Fox.

After losing in their last game, the local team wants to rediscover victory in front of their people and get the three points. The visit only rescued one unit in the previous day and will fight to keep the victory.

Def. United suffered a hard blow when they fell 0-1 in the last round against Dep. Morón. In the previous duels, they have won 2 games, in 1 the final result was a draw and they have lost 1. During those days, they have scored 2 goals and scored 2 against their opponents.

Almirante Brown earned a point thanks to a scoreless draw against Guillermo Brown. Of the last games they played, they have won 1, lost 2 and drawn 1, with 3 goals against their rivals and they have beaten their fence 8 times.

They last played in this competition on March 5, in the Argentina – Campeonato Primera Nacional 2023 tournament, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Lucas Comesańa will be the judge who will deliver justice in the match.

Schedule Def. Unidos and Almirante Brown, by country

