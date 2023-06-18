Home » agree to a 30% increase for seedbeds
The National Agrarian Labor Commission (CNTA) agreed to an increase in the current minimum wages of the seed sector of 30 percent in three non-cumulative tranches, reported the Argentine Union of Rural Workers and Stevedores (Uatre).

This improvement in the minimum remuneration of personnel in the seed sector throughout the country will be paid in three non-cumulative tranches of 20 percent retroactive to last May, 5 percent this month and the same amount next July, a statement said.

La Uatre, led by Chaco leader José Voytenco, also detailed that together with the CNTA the salary review of the agreement was agreed next August.

“The inflationary context requires setting quarterly increases for all activities. It will be negotiated again in August after evaluating wages and inflation rates,” Voytenco said after analyzing CNTA Resolution 112/23, and clarified that the union will discuss “as many times as necessary so that the staff does not lose purchasing power.” .

