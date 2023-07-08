Argentina offered help to Uruguay for lack of water

The President’s Government Alberto Fernandezthrough the Argentine Foreign Ministry, offered help to his Uruguayan counterpart, Luis Lacalle Pou, to provide solutions to the problem due to the lack of water in that country.

In a note sent to the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, July 4, as he learned PROFILEthe Argentine government made available a mobile water treatment plant with a production of 1700 sachets of half a liter per hour and also the displacement of the operators to develop production.

In addition, the shipment of an Argentine Navy ship of the “Aviso” typewith a 300-ton water tank provided by AYSA.

Marcelo Palles: “In Uruguay we are close to pumping the water from the Río de la Plata”

According to the information, in the offer of the portfolio that directs santiago cafiero it was specified that this “is intended to respond to vulnerable populations affected by the water crisis”, focused in the city of Montevideo and the Metropolitan area.

It is that, with the water crisis that Uruguay is going through, the Government of Lacalle Pou reported that its drinking water reserves are at 1.8% and that they could run out within 10 days. This forces them to resort to the Río de la Plata for supplies, despite the high percentages of salt it contains.

A few days ago, the water reserves in Paso Severino, some 85 km north of Montevideo, dropped 199,869 m3, reaching a record low of 1,255,326 cubic meters this past Sunday.

Uruguay: the Ministry of Health refuses to continue raising the salt levels in the water

The drought that Uruguay has been facing for the past three years, caused in part by the natural three-year La Niña weather condition, is “unprecedented” and “is the worst since records exist in the South American country, at the beginning of the 20th century,” reported in May the Uruguayan Institute of Meteorology (Inumet).

After two nights of rain, the president of the State Sanitation Works (OSE), Raúl Montero, assured that the emergency due to the imminent depletion of water reserves stretched his margin and brought calm to the authorities.

Uruguay’s response to Argentina’s offer

The Uruguayan Foreign Ministry, through a letter, thanked and accepted the offer, but He did not yet specify when he would use it. As he explained, this decision is due to “the dynamics of the situation” that is “under permanent evaluation.”

In this sense, in the note sent, he stated: “At the time of thanking and accepting said offer, he makes it known that, due to the dynamics of the situation under permanent evaluation, he will make the opportunity of it known.”

AG / GI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

