Home » Prominent Jordanian religious scholar died while leading Isha prayer
News

Prominent Jordanian religious scholar died while leading Isha prayer

by admin
Prominent Jordanian religious scholar died while leading Isha prayer

Saturday July 8, 2023, 8:51 PM

Jordan (Ummat News) A prominent religious scholar and Imam of Bani Hashem Mosque in Jordan, Sheikh Hani Yusuf Abu Mansour known as Abu Abdul Rahman died last evening while leading the Isha prayer.
The news of the death of the imam of Bani Hashim Mosque in Sahab area of ​​the capital Oman during the Isha prayer has gone viral on social media.
The imam of the mosque died while he was leading the Isha prayer on Thursday. Sadness is being expressed on social media over the death of Al-Sheikh Hani Yusuf Abu Mansoor. A large number of citizens are also going to the deceased’s house in Sahab to pay their respects.
Citizens have expressed their grief over the death of Al-Sheikh Hani on Facebook and other social media platforms, saying that the late Hasan was a figure of morals and his death is undoubtedly a sign of his faithfulness.

See also

Torrential rains and flooded rails forced people to save their lives by climbing onto car roofs and trees in northern Spain.

See also  Ҵʤļ ⵶ ȭ Ĵ չɭ ר ҵ ܺ - Ԯ -Ĵ-Ĵ

You may also like

Mercosur countries agree against EU dictates | america21

Paraguay and Italy share challenges and visions on...

David de Gea announces his departure from Manchester...

Defective e-bike battery? Double garage on fire

China Deploys Multiple Planes and Ships Near Taiwan...

In the Burning Chapel, Caesarians pay tribute to...

New China Insurance Heilongjiang Branch Celebrates 7.8 National...

S&P 500 pulls up to 4,430 points

The schedule for the by-elections of Khabir Pakhtwankhwa...

Tired of mistreatment, 4 members of the Farc...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy