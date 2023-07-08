Prominent Jordanian religious scholar died while leading Isha prayer

Saturday July 8, 2023, 8:51 PM

Jordan (Ummat News) A prominent religious scholar and Imam of Bani Hashem Mosque in Jordan, Sheikh Hani Yusuf Abu Mansour known as Abu Abdul Rahman died last evening while leading the Isha prayer.

The news of the death of the imam of Bani Hashim Mosque in Sahab area of ​​the capital Oman during the Isha prayer has gone viral on social media.

The imam of the mosque died while he was leading the Isha prayer on Thursday. Sadness is being expressed on social media over the death of Al-Sheikh Hani Yusuf Abu Mansoor. A large number of citizens are also going to the deceased’s house in Sahab to pay their respects.

Citizens have expressed their grief over the death of Al-Sheikh Hani on Facebook and other social media platforms, saying that the late Hasan was a figure of morals and his death is undoubtedly a sign of his faithfulness.

