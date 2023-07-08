China Deploys Multiple Planes and Ships Near Taiwan Amid US Secretary of Treasury’s Visit: Tensions Escalate

China Sends Armed Forces to Taiwan Amidst Secretary Yellen’s Visit to Beijing

In a move that has escalated tensions in the region, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China deployed 13 planes and six ships to the airspace and waters surrounding Taiwan within the past 24 hours. This comes as the United States Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, pays a visit to Beijing in an attempt to ease strained relations between the two nations.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry confirmed that it was closely monitoring the situation from both the air and sea. Additionally, ground-based missile systems have been placed on high alert for potential responses. Four Chinese planes, including two SU-30 fighters, a BZK-005 reconnaissance plane, and a Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, which serves as the de facto border between China and Taiwan, before entering the Taiwan Southwest Air Defense Identification Zone.

China‘s claims of sovereignty over Taiwan and its persistent air and naval missions to wear down the island’s defenses have been a recurring source of concern. Despite these efforts to intimidate Taiwan’s 23 million population, they have remained steadfast and seemingly unaffected by China‘s maneuvers.

The United States‘ support for Taiwan, an autonomous island republic that separated from mainland China during the civil war in 1949, continues to strain relations with Beijing. Just prior to Yellen’s arrival in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater headquarters, located directly across the Taiwan Strait from the island.

During his visit, Xi emphasized the need to strengthen the PLA’s war preparations and combat capabilities. He called for the improvement of battle planning and intensified training in real combat conditions to enhance the fighting capabilities of the armed forces. As the leader of the Communist Party committee overseeing the PLA, Xi plays a crucial role in shaping China‘s military policies.

Additionally, Beijing vehemently opposes US military support for Taiwan and fiercely criticized the upcoming sale of $440 million worth of cannon shells and equipment. Accusing the United States of turning Taiwan into a “powder keg,” China expressed its strong opposition to such actions.

It is worth noting that Secretary Yellen is not slated to meet with President Xi during her visit to Beijing. As tensions continue to rise between the United States and China, and armed forces mobilize around Taiwan, the situation in the region remains highly delicate. The international community will closely monitor the developments and their potential impact on the already strained relations between these global powers.

