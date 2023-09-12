Mexican Singer Ana Barbara Expresses Desire to Collaborate with Romeo Santos and Marc Anthony

Mexican Singer Ana Barbara Expresses Desire for Musical Collaboration with Romeo Santos

In a recent interview with People en Español magazine, Mexican singer Ana Barbara revealed her interest in establishing a musical relationship with Dominican artist Romeo Santos. Ana Barbara, known for her expertise in banda, ranchera, and ballad genres, expressed her enthusiasm for the fusion of bachata and Mexican music that they could create together.

“The truth is, I really want to work with him. Romeo’s music is another genre, and if it incorporates Mexican music, I believe I am very capable of envisioning that connection,” Ana Barbara explained to People en Español.

Aside from Romeo Santos, Puerto Rican salsero Marc Anthony also appears on Ana Barbara’s list of dream collaborations. “I would love to do a duet with Marc Anthony too. I really want it,” she revealed.

Although Ana Barbara has yet to directly explore bachata, Romeo Santos made his foray into the Mexican genre last year with his collaboration with Christian Nodal on the song “I miss myself”.

Ana Barbara’s “Bandidos Tour” is set to arrive at the Eduardo Brito National Theater on October 28, showcasing her diverse musical talents. Fans eagerly await the potential musical collaboration between Ana Barbara and Romeo Santos, as they anticipate the unique blend of genres these two talented artists could produce.

