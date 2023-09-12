El Salvador National Team Parts Ways with Coach Hugo Pérez After Disappointing Results

FESFUT Negotiating to End Hugo Perez’s Tenure as Head Coach of El Salvador National Team

In a surprising turn of events, the Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) announced on Monday that they are in negotiations with the coaching staff led by Hugo Pérez to terminate their contract. This decision comes as a result of the disappointing results in the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League and the upcoming 2024 Copa América.

Through a press release, FESFUT stated, “The Normalization Committee of the Salvadoran Football Federation, with the support of the Director of National Teams, have begun negotiations with the coaching staff of the senior team, to end the contractual relationship. These negotiations began this morning, after analyzing various technical and sporting aspects.”

In addition, the Committee also disclosed that they are already exploring alternatives for the Technical Body to handle the remaining matches in the League of Nations in October 2023 and the subsequent qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

The decision to part ways with Pérez reflects the disappointment and frustration caused by the team’s recent failures. El Salvador’s national team, known as ‘La Selecta,’ had a dismal performance in the 2023 Gold Cup, failing to progress past the group stage. This further diminished their chances of qualifying for the Copa América.

Despite still technically being in contention for the Concacaf Nations League, El Salvador finds themselves at the bottom of Group A. They are now facing a must-win situation against the Martinique National Team in their upcoming games. However, their advancement to the quarterfinals would also depend on other match results.

This unexpected development means that El Salvador will once again have to restart their journey towards qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in North America. With Hugo Pérez’s departure imminent, FESFUT and the Directorate of National Teams need to swiftly find a suitable replacement to guide the team forward. The future of El Salvador’s national team hangs in the balance as they attempt to overcome their recent setbacks and turn their fortunes around.

