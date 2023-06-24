Argentina played a great game, but could not beat Japan in the League of Nations volleyball

Argentina could not extend its good moment and lost 3-2 against Japanthe leader and only undefeated player in the League of Nations volleyball, at the end of the second stage in Orléans, France.

the japanese they prevailed with partial scores of 25-18, 25-22, 31-33, 22-25 and 15-12 in a great game which had Ran Takahashi (32 points) and Kento Miyaura (28) as top scorers. The Argentine scorer was Luciano Palonsky, with 22, while Luciano Vicentín contributed 15.

He team led by Marcelo Méndezbronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and With a replacement squad (without Luciano De Cecco, Ezequiel Palacios or Facundo Conte) at this stage of the League, he left a good feeling despite the defeat. Japan is the team that is showing the best volleyball at the beginning of this season.

As far as the VNL goes, the Argentines beat Italy (world champion) 3-0, lost 2-3 against Brazil, beat Canada 3-1 and the Netherlands 3-2all in Ottawa; they lost 1-3 to Slovenia, defeated France (Olympic champion) 3-1 and Bulgaria 3-0and today they closed with a 3-2 loss against Japan in Orléans.

In the third and final stagein Anaheim, United States, at the beginning of July, the national team will face Serbia, Germany, the host and Iran. The debut will be on July 4 before the Serbs and for this phase Captain De Cecco will join.

Los The best eight teams from the three stages will qualify for the finals in GdanskPoland.

positions of the League of Nations: Japan 22 points; United States 21; Slovenia 18; Argentina 16; Italy 15; Brazil 13; Netherlands and Poland (already qualified for the finals for hosting) 11; Serbia 9: Iran 7; Canada and Bulgaria 5; Germany 4; France and Cuba 3; Chinese 2.





