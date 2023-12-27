The ‘Smartest person’ effect still works: demand for tickets for Guga Baúl is increasing

Guga Baul, the Smartest Person of 2023.

The Smartest Person Effect still works: Guga Baúl, who was declared the winner of the quiz on Thursday, is seeing a rush for tickets for his new show.

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:29 PM

Guga Baúl and Jacotte Brokken played the final of The Smartest Person in the World on Thursday evening. The comedian won thanks to a daring piece of tactics: he lowered himself to the weather woman’s time while apparently thinking about Shakespeare.

Baúl’s strong run has led to increasing interest in his theater shows in recent weeks. This year Baúl performed a series of two shows with the actor and reporter Jonas Van Thielen around Hector and Koko Flanel, Urbanus’ films from the 80s and 90s. In the spring of 2024 they will present an XXL performance under the name Badje full of syrup.

The intention was to make it a mini tour with five stops in Bruges, Leuven, Ghent, Antwerp and Hasselt. But as soon as The Smartest Person was on TV, demand increased to such an extent that additional performances were scheduled in those cities, plus a performance in Mechelen. The count now stands at fourteen performances. After that, the tour is finally over, according to organizer Comedy Shows.

Share this: Facebook

X

