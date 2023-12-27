Juan Felipe Cadavid’s new and luxurious truck

The time Cadavid criticized Pipe Sierra

The new member of the Caracol Radio program, Juan Felipe Cadavid, He has been widely recognized for his comments about what is happening in Colombian sports, especially soccer in our country, and he has been one of the most followed since his beginnings in RCN, in addition to his time at Win Sports.

Since his departure from the channel that broadcasts soccer in Colombia, journalist Cadavid began his space on YouTube to talk about what was happening with the teams in our country, in addition to having some spaces on Caracol Radio’s ‘VBar’, for some time later. become a communicator owned by this media.

Now, in your space ‘The pulse of football’, Juan Felipe Cadavid It has a different and more direct function with its listeners, so it properly answers their questions. Taking advantage of the situation of what happened last Thursday with the departure of Paulo Autuori, the journalist took the opportunity to send a dart to a journalist from Win Sports, on his YouTube channel.

This was mentioned while the Nacional coach was providing the information about the departure, saying that “they didn’t have this one, right?”, which caused quite a stir on social networks, after the discussion that took place at the end of the semester, about the scoops and the ways of doing journalism.

What Juan Felipe Cadavid said to Pipe Sierra

“Hey, it didn’t leak this time, that’s good. Look, this time they did not have to resort to those who say they have all the information about Atlético Nacional, if they do not say it it does not become official, Mr. Londoño and Mr. Sierra, who supposedly everything they talk about is law.”Cadavid commented on his YouTube channel about Pipe Sierra from Win Sports and Juan David Londoño from Goal.com.

What else did Juan Felipe Cadavid mention in his space on YouTube?

“Ah, but what a coincidence, a businessman would not know this, this is information about the club, so how is it not information about a club or a businessman, no wonder they didn’t know it.” those who generally tell the things that businessmen tell them. This time no one had that information,” said Cadavid, about what happened to Autuori.

Share this: Facebook

X

