Argentina’s Winter Break Sees Record-Breaking Attendance at Cinemas

Title: Argentine Cinemas Experience Record-Breaking Attendance During Winter Holidays

Introduction:

During the winter holidays in Argentina, cinemas witnessed an unprecedented surge in attendance, with over 5.5 million people flocking to enjoy the big screen experience. The film “Barbie”, produced by Warner Bros., played a crucial role in this success, breaking sales records and setting a new benchmark for post-pandemic box office collections. Despite the country’s economic crisis, people showed a strong inclination towards cinema as a form of affordable entertainment.

Record Attendance:

Carina Rodríguez, the head of content and communication at Ultracine consultancy, highlights that Argentina experienced several historical records in public attendance in the modern history of cinema during the winter break. Previously obtainable tickets without much hassle were now in high demand due to the overwhelming influx of spectators.

Blockbuster Performance of “Barbie”:

The premiere of the film “Barbie” emerged as a major contributing factor to the box office success during the winter holidays. On its opening day, it sold a staggering 268,390 tickets, becoming the best sales start for a single day post the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the absolute record is held by “Toy Story 4”, which sold 454,012 tickets in a day back in 2019, the performance of “Barbie” has been remarkable.

Most Viewed Films:

“Barbie” claimed the top spot as the most-watched film with an impressive viewership of 2,369,949 during the winter holidays. It was followed by “Elements” with 1,066,264 viewers, and “Oppenheimer” at the third position with 463,552 viewers. The fourth and fifth spots were grabbed by “La Noche del Demonio: La Puerta Roja” (“Insidious: The Red Door”) and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1”, with 380,963 and 339,192 viewers respectively.

Positive Impacts and Recovery:

The significant surge in cinema attendance resulted in two major impacts. The week from July 20 to 26 witnessed the highest audience turnout ever recorded in Argentine theaters, with 2,890,521 tickets sold. Moreover, the month of May 2023 became the best in the history of Argentine cinema since 1997, with a total attendance of 4,896,009 spectators, marking a post-pandemic record.

Success Amidst Economic Crisis:

Despite the prevailing economic crisis, characterized by soaring inflation rates, the cinema industry thrived. Notably, Argentina experienced accumulated inflation of 50.7% in the first half of the year, still, it did not deter people from going to the movies. The highest audience attendance was observed in the AMBA, the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires, followed by the Argentine capital itself.

Changing Consumption Patterns:

The advent of streaming platforms has brought about a significant shift in the way audiences consume audiovisual content. Mario Levit, a director and film producer, highlights the transformation brought by streaming services, which has impacted the film industry and altered audience preferences. However, the success of non-animated films, such as “Barbie”, showcased the resilience of Argentine cinema in the face of evolving consumption patterns.

Demand for Diverse Cinema Offerings:

While cinema attendance soared during the winter holidays, Mario Levit emphasized the need for a more diversified film offering. In comparison to theaters, which have a wide range of productions in terms of genre and themes, cinemas tend to focus on a few blockbuster movies. Levit urges the film industry to cater to the audience’s desire for more variety and cultural perspectives.

Conclusion:

Despite challenges posed by the economic crisis and the rise of streaming services, Argentine cinema celebrated immense success during the winter holidays in 2023. With record-breaking attendance and the phenomenal performance of “Barbie”, the industry demonstrated its resilience and its significance as a form of affordable entertainment for the Argentine public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

