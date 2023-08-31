Home » Argentine Actress Silvina Luna Passes Away at 43 After Battling Health Issues
Entertainment

Argentine Actress Silvina Luna Passes Away at 43 After Battling Health Issues

by admin
Argentine Actress Silvina Luna Passes Away at 43 After Battling Health Issues

(CNN Spanish) — Argentine actress Silvina Luna has passed away at the age of 43, according to a statement released by the Argentine Association of Actors on Thursday.

“With deep sadness, we bid farewell to our colleague Silvina Luna. She dedicated 25 years to her career as an actress, model, and host. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this time of great pain,” the Association stated.

Luna had been hospitalized and her health had been deteriorating for some time. She had previously revealed on social media that she had undergone a poorly performed cosmetic operation which resulted in a medical ordeal. She also shared that her kidneys were failing.

The artist rose to fame after her participation in the reality show “Big Brother” in 2001.

Following her appearance on the show, Luna had a successful career in both television and theater. She was featured in programs such as “Los Roldán” and “Poné a Francella”, and also hosted various programs, some related to “Big Brother”.

News in development

See also  Auspicious Clouds: Bringing a "Cultural Feast" to Grassroots Communities

You may also like

Marni, after New York and Tokyo will debut...

BADINA Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Micro-Movie: ‘Trace and...

Canada warns LGBTQ+ people about traveling to the...

Anahí Opens Up About Her Battle with Eating...

200 years ago Beltrami at the source of...

MGM and Mayday’s Epic Outdoor Concert: An Unforgettable...

The silence of Cristina Kirchner

Remembering Freddy Cárdenas: Lead Singer of Celia Cruz...

Cucinelli, profit at +32%. Revenue estimates raised for...

Empowering Women: Kérastase Paris Unveils ‘Vitality Dialogue’ to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy