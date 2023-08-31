Argentine Actress Silvina Luna Passes Away at 43 After Battling Health Issues

(CNN Spanish) — Argentine actress Silvina Luna has passed away at the age of 43, according to a statement released by the Argentine Association of Actors on Thursday.

“With deep sadness, we bid farewell to our colleague Silvina Luna. She dedicated 25 years to her career as an actress, model, and host. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones during this time of great pain,” the Association stated.

Luna had been hospitalized and her health had been deteriorating for some time. She had previously revealed on social media that she had undergone a poorly performed cosmetic operation which resulted in a medical ordeal. She also shared that her kidneys were failing.

The artist rose to fame after her participation in the reality show “Big Brother” in 2001.

Following her appearance on the show, Luna had a successful career in both television and theater. She was featured in programs such as “Los Roldán” and “Poné a Francella”, and also hosted various programs, some related to “Big Brother”.

News in development

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

