Argentine soccer star and OnlyFans sensation

Abigail Chaves, the current goalkeeper for the Argentine national team and Huracán, became one of the most sought after figures on social media after opening an OnlyFans account.

The young athlete, who previously played for Boca Juniors and was called up on several occasions by Germán Portanova for the Argentine Women’s National Soccer Team, became a trend on the platform.

At just 25 years old, Chaves currently has more than 100,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he promotes his paid content. Also, on his official Instagram account, he has featured stories under the heading “OnlyFans”, with a direct link to his profile.

Having also played for San Lorenzo and even volleyball at Club Pinocho, Chaves also has a presence on Cafecito, another platform where he sells exclusive adult content.

The sports career of Abigail Chaves, the emerging star of OnlyFans

Abigail Chaves’ relationship with Boca Juniors began in 2016, when she sat on the bench for the first time, becoming one of “Las Gladiadoras”.

In 2019, the athlete signed her first professional contract along with 18 other club players. However, her employment relationship with Boca Juniors came to an end in 2020, when Xeneize confirmed her departure.

After her departure from Boca Juniors in September, the goalkeeper, who is now a sensation on OnlyFans, joined “Las Santitas” as one more player of Club Atlético San Lorenzo de Almagro.

Finally, in August 2020, Chaves announced his retirement from Club Atlético Boca Juniors to seek new opportunities. He is currently part of the Argentine club Huracán and enjoys his successful presence in the Argentine National Team, where he shines in every game.