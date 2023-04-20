Argentinos Juniors achieved a great triumph against Corinthians in Brazil

Argentinos Juniors achieved a great 1-0 victory against Corinthians during his visit to the Neo Química Arena stadium within the framework of the second date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores and is the only team in its area with an ideal score in the first two games.

With the only goal from the Uruguayan javier cabrera, the Bug won again by the slightest difference and continues without conceding goals. Besides, of the last 10 games counting Copa Sudamericana, Liga Profesional and Copa Argentina, lost just one against Sarmiento de Junín by 2 to 0.

In the first half, Argentinos was much more in the match and warned Gabriel Ávalos’s crossbar with a header. But at last he could crown with a goal after a getaway from Santiago Montiel down the left wing that ended with a cross to the near post that Ávalos could not connect and Cabrera’s header from behind everyone made it 1 to 0.





In the second stage, Argentinos suffered much more, with a Corinthians that got too close and was about to go to La Paternal with a draw or even defeat, but The Bug’s defenders held up very well and they took 1 to 0.

Gabriel Milito’s team leads the group with 6 points. They are followed by Corinthians and Independiente del Valle with 3 and last was Liverpool from Uruguay without units.



