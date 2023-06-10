Home » Aries x Clarks Originals’ first joint collection “Desert Trip” officially debuts
Entertainment

Aries x Clarks Originals’ first joint collection “Desert Trip” officially debuts

by admin
Aries x Clarks Originals’ first joint collection “Desert Trip” officially debuts

London street fashion brand Aries officially launched its first cooperation with British shoe brand Clarks Originals to create a new joint series “Desert Trip”.

Led by Aries’ unique street aesthetic, the collection is presented in a playful and eccentric psychedelic style, featuring a tie-dye long-sleeved shirt and updated Wallabee and Desert Trek shoes with playful elements such as beads and pom-poms. Get creative while maintaining a classic silhouette.

In addition, the image photos taken by British photographer Douglas Irvine have further elevated the overall dreamy atmosphere to another level. The story of “the explorer embarks on a fantastic journey that breaks through time and space” is realized through movie-like images. Bring out the complete concept behind clothing and footwear items.

The above series are now on sale online and offline. The jacket is priced at $160, while Wallabee and Desert Trek are priced at $220 and $230 respectively.

See also  Córdoba: the young woman stabbed by her boyfriend suffered cervical and chest injuries

You may also like

Rebecca Mir: Sexy bra hammer before “Beat the...

Daniel W. Fletcher 2023 autumn and winter series...

“No statements on the facts”: Till Lindemann is...

Fanan team releases Sultana 2, sample-based Darbuka drum...

Funeral service behind the privacy fence: Vicky says...

Orchestral Tools Releases Unique Toy Orchestra Abacus by...

No preliminary proceedings against Till Lindemann

Wall-E 2: Potential release date, is it confirmed...

The movie “The Wind at Thirty Degrees North...

Festa Junina decoration: 6 table ideas set to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy