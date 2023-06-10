Aries x Clarks Originals’ first joint collection “Desert Trip” officially debuts

London street fashion brand Aries officially launched its first cooperation with British shoe brand Clarks Originals to create a new joint series “Desert Trip”.

Led by Aries’ unique street aesthetic, the collection is presented in a playful and eccentric psychedelic style, featuring a tie-dye long-sleeved shirt and updated Wallabee and Desert Trek shoes with playful elements such as beads and pom-poms. Get creative while maintaining a classic silhouette.

In addition, the image photos taken by British photographer Douglas Irvine have further elevated the overall dreamy atmosphere to another level. The story of “the explorer embarks on a fantastic journey that breaks through time and space” is realized through movie-like images. Bring out the complete concept behind clothing and footwear items.

The above series are now on sale online and offline. The jacket is priced at $160, while Wallabee and Desert Trek are priced at $220 and $230 respectively.