Lantai Fengzhi is in the past to shine a light on the future_Archives_Events_Propaganda

On June 9th, the theme exhibition of “Strive for a New Journey and a New Chapter of Chenglan’s Taiwan Spectacle” was officially launched Photo by Zheng Bao’s all-media reporter Bai Tao

News from our newspaper (Zheng Bao All Media Reporter Yuan Shuai) June 9th this year is the 16th International Archives Day. From June 9th to 20th, the city’s archives departments will focus on the theme of “Strive for a New Journey or a New Chapter of the Taiwan Spectrum”, Launch a number of exhibitions and carry out various forms of law popularization and interactive experience activities.

On June 9th, the exhibition “Speaking Files – Lantaizhong’s Inheritance Code” jointly sponsored by the General Office of the Municipal Party Committee (Municipal Archives Bureau) and the Municipal Archives explained the historical origin and development of archives work; “See Zheng—— Footsteps of Endeavor in the Archives” exhibition takes the brilliant achievements of Zhengzhou’s economic and social construction in the new era as the main line, comprehensively and three-dimensionally and vividly shows the strenuous steps of the people of Zhengzhou to build a national central city steadily.

The reporter saw at the event site that day that Zhengzhou Archives organized volunteers to publicize the responsibilities of the archives and the significance of archives work by distributing archives brochures and archives cultural and creative products, and answering questions on the spot, and answering citizens’ related questions about archives .

It is reported that during the entire event, the archives departments at all levels in the city will continue to expand the influence of archives cultural propaganda by organizing special exhibitions, conducting exchanges and seminars, and holding knowledge contests. The Municipal Archives will organize the “Archives Open Day” event to play the role of a patriotic education base, carry out archives into the countryside, produce and broadcast micro-videos, and publish documents. Electronic display screens in public places such as high-speed rail stations, bus stations, parks and scenic spots, as well as subways, buses, taxis, etc. scroll to play promotional videos. The electronic screens of Qianxi Plaza, Greentown Plaza, “Zhengzhou Eye”, Futa and other landmark buildings played live broadcasts to publicize and popularize archives laws and regulations in an all-round way.

History has no words, but archives have sound. The city's archives department will keep and make good use of the red archives that contain the original mission of the party, record and preserve the history of the struggle of the party leading the people to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in the new era, continuously improve the level of archives work, and continue to promote the collection of archives Open in an orderly manner according to the law, promote cross-library utilization services for people's livelihood archives, and contribute to the construction of Zhengzhou as a national central city.

