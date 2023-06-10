Home » Putin: “Kiev is not advancing, the counter-offensive has so far failed”
Putin: “Kiev is not advancing, the counter-offensive has so far failed”

The war in Ukraine day 472 arrives. Putin confirms the start of the Kiev counter-offensive, even “if the Ukrainians do not advance anywhere on the front”. Instead, Ukraine reports that in Bakhmut’s direction “the troops have recovered over a kilometre in 24 hours”. According to Kiev, after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, it will take at least five years and over a billion dollars to rebuild it. In the flooded areas the water level begins to drop, meanwhile the raids on the flood victims continue, with a rebound of responsibilities between Kiev and Moscow. Zelensky: “Brutal battles underway but let’s see the results”.

