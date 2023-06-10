Home » MotoGP 2023. Italian GP at Mugello. Bagnaia/Bezzecchi like Rossi/Capirossi? #front row news – MotoGP
MotoGP 2023. Italian GP at Mugello. Bagnaia/Bezzecchi like Rossi/Capirossi? #front row news – MotoGP

In the championship they are first and second separated by one point; today, after free practice, they are again first and second behind by 0”063. The Pecco/Marco challenge begins to get interesting and recalls the great rivalries of the past. This time, however, it’s a little different. Without forgetting Bastianini

Scarperia – From outside, the challenge between Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi is exciting. Because in addition to seeing two Italian riders fight for victory – and perhaps also for the title – in MotoGP, both with Ducati, there is, in my opinion, the added value that the sporting rivalry is between two friends, two guys who train together every day and who spend a lot of time together even beyond the competitions and training sessions.

Something unprecedented, I don’t remember anything like it, at least since I’ve been following the world championship, since 1992. Until now, between the two there has never been a real direct clash on the trackbut it could happen at Mugello, even if, as he points out Bez: “Pecco has something more than me”. Of course the big ones come to mind past challenges and rivalries between Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi and Loris Capirossi, later joined by Marco Melandri. Well, the Bagnaia/Bezzecchi challenge can be something similar for enthusiasts, something to get excited about, discuss, cheer in the best sense of the term. And it can soon be added to the two Aeneas Bastianini, returned quickly after the long absence. Here, in my opinion, from here on, the challenge can become three between Bagnaia, Bezzecchi and Bastianinirepeating that of the past Rossi, Capirossi, Biaggi.

This is today’s #front row news, I would like to know your opinion.

