FIFA guarantees minimum bonuses for players | sportschau.de

For the first time, FIFA will guarantee the players a minimum bonus at the 2023 World Cup. Each participant should receive at least 30,000 US dollars.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had already announced in March that the prize money for the 2019 World Cup would increase from USD 30 million to USD 110 million. FIFA is now explaining the exact key to the distribution: parts of the 110 million should be clearly assigned to the players and not just to the associations. In doing so, FIFA is responding to a demand from the FIFPRO union, which had called for a mechanism in which the players are guaranteed to receive a minimum share.

61.01 million US dollars will be distributed to the associations depending on the placement of their teams. The association that provides the new world champions will receive the maximum amount of 4.29 million US dollars:

World Cup 2023 – prize money for associations in US dollars round Amount group stage 1.560.000 round of 16 1.870.000 Quarterfinals 2.180.000 4. Platz 2.455.000 3. Platz 2.610.000 2. Platz 3.015.000 world champions 4.290.000

The players are guaranteed to receive 48.99 million US dollars as a personal bonus. A player who becomes world champion will receive $270,000. There is a guaranteed minimum sum of 30,000 euros for participation.

According to information from the sports show, FIFA will not make 736 transfers for this, but will first transfer this money to the national associations. They should then be obliged to forward the money accordingly. FIFA and FIFPRO are to monitor it.

World Cup 2023 – prize money per player in US dollars round Amount group stage 30.000 round of 16 60.000 Quarterfinals 90.000 4. Platz 165.000 3. Platz 180.000 2. Platz 195.000 world champions 270.000

The clubs receive 11.3 million US dollars for the release of the players. According to FIFA, it is providing 30.7 million US dollars for the preparation of the tournament. In addition, FIFA announced that it would bring the standards to the same level as for men. This applies, for example, to the quality of accommodation, which was often worse for women – some players had to share rooms for weeks. But that also applies to the number of delegates, which is intended to ensure support, for example with medical care.

FIFPRO responds positively. FIFA have on “ the players’ voices were heard and we have taken steps towards greater gender equality in our sport at the highest level “.

Men got four times as much in Qatar

At the most recent men’s World Cup in Qatar in 2022, FIFA paid out 440 million US dollars, i.e. four times as much.

World Cup 2022 prize money per association in US dollars Round achieved prize money group stage 9.000.000 round of 16 13.000.000 Quarterfinals 17.000.000 4. Platz 25.000.000 3. Platz 27.000.000 2. Platz 30.000.000 World Champion 42.000.000

There was no guaranteed sum for players. The players had to negotiate the premiums with their associations. The German team would have received 400,000 euros per player for winning the title. Due to the elimination in the group phase, the payment of a bonus was omitted.

World Cup 2022 premiums DFB players in euros Round achieved bonus World Champion 400.000 Vice World Champion 250.000 third place 200.000 fourth place 150.000 Quarterfinals 100.000 group win 50.000

TV rights for the World Cup in Germany and several European countries unclear

It is not yet certain whether and on which channels the World Cup will be shown in Germany and several other European countries. An agreement with FIFA is still pending in Germany, but also in England, France, Spain and Italy.