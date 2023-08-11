ARTEFUCKT – Announce ‘Ethik’ as upcoming album

German rockers ARTEFUCKT have just announced their forthcoming album entitled “Ethik” out October 13th via Metalville (Rough Trade).

“Ethics”… the recurring question:

What should I do? Omnipresent! Especially in today’s world, the constant question about ethical principles is particularly present. what is right, what is wrong? Am I allowed to do that or not? Now or later?

“Ethik” can confidently be described as the most diverse, modern and freshest ARTEFUCKT album to date. Honest, real and authentic, like every release by the band founded by André Donay in Rheinberg in 2015. Pre-production for “Ethik” began earlier this year. However, this was interrupted by the sudden death of drummer Ulrich Cichy, because emotionally there was no way to continue working at the moment.

After the funeral, André wrote the song “Abendmahl” in memory of Uli, which helped to overcome the emotional bridge and to resume work on the new album. “Ethik” was finally created in June this year in the “Illuminated Music Studio” by producer Jörg Wartmann and in the “Soundart Recording Studio” by Alexander Lysjakow. In the latter, among other things, the drums were recorded. After Uli’s death, Martin Winde took over this part.

Like all previous ARTEFUCKT albums, “Ethik” also reflects a phase of life, processing what has been experienced, reflecting, looking ahead, dreaming, laughing, crying, loving, hating, sharing, embracing, pleased, mourning, encouraging… simply puts it full of emotions and life.

More information should follow shortly:

Tracklist:

01 – Intro

02 – The First Step

03 – Run

04 – Let’s

05 – California

06 – All That Was

07 – Against The Rest

08 – Let’s Part II

09 – Last Supper

10 – Back to happiness

11 – Kosmos

12 – By your side

13 – Lick Me!

14 – We were young

15 – Canopy

Bonus Track:

16 – Stop War

LineUp:

André Donay – vocals / guitar

Sven Goldschmidt – guitar

Kevin Ricken – Bass

Discography:

Manifest (2017)

Stigma (2019)

Gemini (2020)

Band-Links:

