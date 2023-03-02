In recent weeks, many of us are turning around ChatGPTthe artificial intelligence model that autonomously generates texts, answers, translates, summarizes, among other tasks.

Artificial intelligence has brought to an unimaginable scale many of the challenges of ethics, privacy and exclusion that we already know from the digital world.

Although it is a revolutionary development, its expansion is obviously diverting the focus from the essential questions about the emergence of AI and its impact on children’s rights. What should we be attentive to?

Artificial Intelligence can offer new possibilities for education. Instead of worrying about the monographs that it throws ChatGPT (as until recently we were concerned about the copy-paste), why not re-think what we want to evaluate and how? Why not take advantage of GPT Chat to stimulate curiosity about countless topics and interests and boost creativity?

From predicting with students what words you will use ChatGPT When faced with a certain question, hypothesize, know how to ask and search, discern, assess the information or answer, compare with other sources, even propose simulation of situations, the didactic possibilities that are presented are infinite.

As with all technology, the important thing is that we use it well for some activity that makes sense and at the right times.

Most of the AI ​​today works by machine learning. That means it generates patterns from existing data to make decisions. If these data are loaded with discriminatory biases that society already has, they reproduce inequities in the searches and suggested content. How to avoid the biases that enhance inequalities? How do we achieve a more humane, diverse and inclusive technology?

The artificial intelligence requires permanent data collection for its funtionability. The implications of this datafication become more important when we talk about childhood because through games and devices it exposes the privacy of boys and girls without sufficient understanding and without their consent.

On the other hand, the learning of tastes, interests and behaviors generates predictions and suggestions that are increasingly precise and persuasive and thus applications try to keep our attention permanent.

How to achieve transparency in data collection? How to achieve in this context that children and adolescents develop a balanced management of connection and disconnection?

Finally, it is essential to understand the transformations that AI can generate in the world of work. Beyond thinking about the challenge of preparing adolescents for a changing work context, this new development requires the participation of young people from different contexts and gender identity to work in this field to guarantee diverse and inclusive development teams that have an impact on technologies. fairer and more equitable.

At Chicos.net we know -due to our vast journey of 25 years accompanying the growth of technology– that the acceleration of digitization sometimes does not give us time to think, reflect and develop strategies to educate in time. Today, an unapproachable gap is being created between the pace of change and our ability to understand.

The exponential growth scenario of Artificial Intelligence demands, more than ever, a comprehensive and holistic view of childhood in the digital society.

Provide them with tools that stimulate critical thinking and an ethical perspective so that they can become responsible users who lead the use of emerging technologies in a humane, inclusive and democratic way.

*Chicos.net director.