Artist Call | SOUNDBASE goes BLOCK-PARTY – mica

The Multicultural Network association and the Flash Mädchencafé are celebrating a block party on September 8, 2023 in the Josef-Strauss-Park in the 7th district. Acts are still being sought for the stage programme.

WHEN: Fri, September 8, 2023 between 4-8 p.m
WHERE: Josef-Strass-Park, 1070 Vienna
INTERNSHIP HOURS: 20-40 Min.
GAGE: Details on request

Send an email with the subject:
SOUNDBASE goes BLOCK-PARTY

Audio sample (Spotify, YouTube or Dropbox link) Short description of you Your contact (telephone/email)

CONTACT: Jürgen Czak-Kroboth, MA
Multicultural Network Association (pedagogical management/team leader)
j.czak@mk-n.org
Fon: +43/699/15990043

