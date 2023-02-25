Following their bold headphone accessories, young Hong Kong-based artist Offgod and St. Petersburg-based creator Gleb Kostin have reunited for a new accessory for the Apple AirPods Max.

Different from the previous style, after more experimental attempts, the two chose to focus on a single texture this time, using 925 silver material and Gleb Kostin’s symbolic character nobody to interpret a more refined iteration, including “THINKING MAN”, “MAN WITH A CASE” has two single doll accessories decorated on the headband, and “ONE MAN FALLING”, “BLOWN AWAY”, and “MANY PEOPLE” three designs that can be embedded on the earmuffs through the magnet structure.

The Offgod x Gleb Kostin collaboration above is available now at intheoasis.org, with prices ranging from $390 to $3,890.