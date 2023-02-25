Home Entertainment Artist Offgod Teams Up Again with Gleb Kostin for New 925 Silver Apple AirPods Max Accessories
Entertainment

Artist Offgod Teams Up Again with Gleb Kostin for New 925 Silver Apple AirPods Max Accessories

by admin
Artist Offgod Teams Up Again with Gleb Kostin for New 925 Silver Apple AirPods Max Accessories

Following their bold headphone accessories, young Hong Kong-based artist Offgod and St. Petersburg-based creator Gleb Kostin have reunited for a new accessory for the Apple AirPods Max.

Different from the previous style, after more experimental attempts, the two chose to focus on a single texture this time, using 925 silver material and Gleb Kostin’s symbolic character nobody to interpret a more refined iteration, including “THINKING MAN”, “MAN WITH A CASE” has two single doll accessories decorated on the headband, and “ONE MAN FALLING”, “BLOWN AWAY”, and “MANY PEOPLE” three designs that can be embedded on the earmuffs through the magnet structure.

The Offgod x Gleb Kostin collaboration above is available now at intheoasis.org, with prices ranging from $390 to $3,890.

See also  The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 4: The Marian Option

You may also like

A Ma Maniére will join hands with Jordan...

The battle of historic cars: ASI appeal against...

The 2023 Cai Xukun ART LAB online concert...

Coach, I want to play basketball_Guangming.com

The last martial arts magazine “Legends of the...

Even the third floor was full. The concert...

IMAX China releases financial report and expects IMAX...

Tang Yan and Zhong Hanliang in the same...

The third drug was detected in Liu Yaren’s...

Detailed Explanation of Twelve Constellation Fortunes 2023.2.26_Development_Progress_Good Days

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy