As Friends Rust – Any Joy

Although they have been active for over a quarter of a century, various shorter and longer breaks or not, the output of remains As Friends Rust manageable. Apart from a small 7″ from 2020, there has hardly been any fresh music since the turn of the millennium, the first and so far last album dates from 2001. But that is changing now, because the reunion line-up, in the studio on bass accompanied by Andrew Seward (Against Me!), announces himself „Any Joy“ back in melodic-punk hardcore best form.

Of course, the output – 7 songs, almost 25 minutes – is very manageable, but each track really reaches for it. The opening duo alone makes this record a must-read. “Final Form” starts out surprisingly rocky and leads on the wrong track with thoughtful verses. Are these actually As Friends Rust? An intense, feverish track emerges from this quiet introduction, which unleashes a powerful and at the same time odd chorus. The video release “Positive Mental Platitude” increases the number of beats significantly, brings in more punk and hardcore, hoarse and anthemic, full of melody and emotion. The line “don’t you feel better now” in the chorus is wonderfully sarcastic and goes well with dealing with (mental) problems.

If that’s still too slow, Origin Stories wants to be explored. Here the quartet at times overtakes itself, acts snappy and driven, strives for absolute breathlessness as the top priority. The melancholic guitars in the second half give the song the spice it needs. On the other hand, “Great Filter” initially appears sluggish and sluggish, seems to dock with post-hardcore and ultimately works its way forward out of the deepest heartbreak. The concentrated power of these three minutes unloads itself in installments, strings together several different parts and drives well with it.

Far too short and far too strong, that’s how the comeback on ‘album length’ shows itself. As if this long studio break had never existed, As Friends Rust are back in impressive form. Their already melodic hardcore approach is also a bit broader and more varied, takes as many ideas as possible from punk and rock areas, is melancholy and yet catchy. “Any Joy” fulfills all hopes and expectations with growing enthusiasm – there is a lot of joy, album title or not.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/18/2023

Available through: End Hits Records (Cargo Records)

