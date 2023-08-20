Home » CAF Cup prelim: ASCK held in check by AFAD
On behalf of the first leg of the first round of the CAF Cup preliminaries, ASCK faced this Saturday at the Kégué stadium the AFAD of Côte d’Ivoire. Upon arrival, the two teams separated with a score of zero goals everywhere.

It is with a beating drum that the Asck begins the meeting. To this end from the fourth minute, the drivers of Kozah will lead the first incursion into the opposing camp but the center of Maurice Dzassi will be repelled by Christ Trabi, the Ivorian goalkeeper. In the 17th, AFAD will raid the camp of the Togolese club. Very solid on his line, Carlos Djouram will capture the strike of Thiemoko Bonheur Coulibaly without worries. Mixing the brushes, the attack of the Kara club will miss several actions. It is thus logical that the first part will end with a scoreless draw of zero goals everywhere.

As soon as the game resumes, the Ivorian team will be the first to sow panic in the Togolese defense in the 49th minute, but the ball does not find a target. From then on, ASCK decided to put their foot on the ball. In the 62nd year, Dzassi Maurice after dropping his cross aims but Coulibaly Abdoul will miss the recovery. Multiplying the offensive actions, ASCK will pass very close to the opening of the score. Indeed at 86th free of any marking, Coulibaly Abdoul will inherit a ball in the penalty area but he will run out of frame. Showing signs of fatigue, ASCK will leave some gaps behind but the AFAD attack will also miss. The match will therefore end with a score of zero goals everywhere. Everything will therefore be decided in the return match which is scheduled for next week.

