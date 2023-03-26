Home Entertainment Ashley motion capture actor celebrates the release of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” wearing black silk super eye-catching
Entertainment

Ashley motion capture actor celebrates the release of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” wearing black silk super eye-catching

by admin

Ashley motion capture actor celebrates the release of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” wearing black silk super eye-catching

A few days ago, “Resident Evil 4: Remake” was officially released.Ashley’s motion capture actor PeachMilky also posted on social media to celebrate the release of the game, and shared her own Ashley COS picture,The young lady’s clothing and hairstyle are very restored, wearing black silk is super eye-catching, let’s take a look together.

PeachMilky posted that this game is of great significance,She’s happy to be a part of it and looks forward to enjoying the game with players.

COS chart:

Ashley motion capture actor celebrates the release of

Ashley motion capture actor celebrates the release of

Ashley motion capture actor celebrates the release of

It is understood that “Resident Evil 4: Remastered Edition” will simultaneously land on consoles, PCs and other platforms,Including PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam, the standard version of Steam is priced at 348 yuan, and the digital premium version is 398 yuan.

According to the Steam details page, the minimum configuration refers to the performance priority, 1080p can run 45fps, the CPU needs Ryzen 3 1200, Core i5-7500, 8GB memory, and the graphics card requires RX 560 and GTX 1050 Ti.

Under the recommended configuration, the CPU requires Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i7-8700, 16GB of memory, and the graphics card requires RX 5700 or GTX 1070, which can run 1080p 60fps with priority on image quality.

The story of the game takes place six years after the unprecedented biochemical disaster “Raccoon City Incident”, and Leon Scott Kennedy, who became a special agent, is sent to rescue the kidnapped president’s daughter. A harsh rescue drama in which life and death, terror and emotion are intertwined in an instant is about to kick off.

See also  The Story of Me and "Kawagoe Strait"④｜Taiwanese Musician A Liang: "Chuan" Crossing the Strait, I sing my song with my heart_Chengdu_Life_Rock Band

You may also like

“Nobody dares to say it”

Taylor Hawkins, one year after his death: the...

“Thank you Mauricio”: the PRO statement, now without...

µçÓ°¡¶²»Ö¹²»ÐÝ·Ì«ÔÂ·ÑÝ µ¼ÑÝÍõ¾§Ð¯ÕÅËÌÎÄ·ÖÏíÄ»ºó¹ÊÊÂ – ÖÐ¹úÐÂÎÅÍø É½Î÷ – Ó°ÏìÉ½Î÷µÄÁ¦Á¿

They extracted information from the black box of...

The reaction of Jorge Asís after the electoral...

SOMA laboratory Andrew Huang ʻư Pulsar-23 Ļ

María Kodama, the widow of Jorge Luis Borges,...

China Supreme in Amsterdam – Chinese food like...

Found in depot: Abraham’s jenever keg

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy