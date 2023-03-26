Ashley motion capture actor celebrates the release of “Resident Evil 4: Remake” wearing black silk super eye-catching

A few days ago, “Resident Evil 4: Remake” was officially released.Ashley’s motion capture actor PeachMilky also posted on social media to celebrate the release of the game, and shared her own Ashley COS picture,The young lady’s clothing and hairstyle are very restored, wearing black silk is super eye-catching, let’s take a look together.

PeachMilky posted that this game is of great significance,She’s happy to be a part of it and looks forward to enjoying the game with players.

COS chart:

It is understood that “Resident Evil 4: Remastered Edition” will simultaneously land on consoles, PCs and other platforms,Including PlayStation5, PlayStation4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam, the standard version of Steam is priced at 348 yuan, and the digital premium version is 398 yuan.

According to the Steam details page, the minimum configuration refers to the performance priority, 1080p can run 45fps, the CPU needs Ryzen 3 1200, Core i5-7500, 8GB memory, and the graphics card requires RX 560 and GTX 1050 Ti.

Under the recommended configuration, the CPU requires Ryzen 5 3600 or Core i7-8700, 16GB of memory, and the graphics card requires RX 5700 or GTX 1070, which can run 1080p 60fps with priority on image quality.

The story of the game takes place six years after the unprecedented biochemical disaster “Raccoon City Incident”, and Leon Scott Kennedy, who became a special agent, is sent to rescue the kidnapped president’s daughter. A harsh rescue drama in which life and death, terror and emotion are intertwined in an instant is about to kick off.