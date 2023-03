Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu has therefore fired Gallant, as requested by the Minister of National Security, the religious nationalist Itamar Ben Gvir. The Minister of Agriculture Avi poet who last night, according to the media, seemed to have shared Gallant’s position, seems to be instead returned to the government line declaring that he wants to vote in favor of the law. He is being talked about – according to some sources – as a possible replacement for Gallant