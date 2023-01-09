(Comprehensive news) The 16th “Asian Film Awards” will be held on March 12 at the Hong Kong Jockey Club Lecture Hall in the West Kowloon Cultural District and the Palace Museum. The organizer announced the shortlist at the press conference on Friday (January 6). There are a total of 30 films, from 22 countries and regions, competing for 16 awards, as well as two “Outstanding Asian Awards” in recognition of filmmakers’ contributions to Asian films. Filmmaker Award” and “Asia Leap Actor Award”.

The Korean movie “Determination to Break Up” starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il made a strong attack and received 10 nominations, which is the work with the most nominations. On the other hand, Hong Kong films “The Wind Again” and “Anita Mui” only received three nominations each, while “Lights Out”, “Tomorrow’s War” and “The Corridor of Justice” each received one nomination.

“Actor” Tony Leung will compete for the Best Actor award with “The Wind Again”. This time, his opponents include Hidetoshi Nishijima and Park Hae-il from Japan and South Korea, as well as China‘s TV Emperor Zhang Yi and so on.

Apart from Tony Leung Chiu Wai competing for Best Actor, the movie “The Wind Again” was also shortlisted for two other awards, namely Hui Guanwen for Best Supporting Actor, Lei Chuxiong and Huang Minxuan for Best Art Director.

The competition for “Queen of Actress” is also fierce. Not only Zhang Aijia’s “Lights Dim”, but also Tang Wei, who recently won multiple Best Actress awards with “Determination to Break Up”, are shortlisted.

This year’s “Best New Actor” shortlist includes “Anita Mui” Wang Danni, “The Corridor of Justice” Mai Peidong, “Children’s Transfer Station” Li Zhien (IU) and the 9-year-old Chinese child star Yang Enyou.

Carrie Lam: I am grateful whether I win an award or not

Competition for Best Actress is very fierce. Zhang Aijia, who won the Golden Horse Best Actress with “Lights Dim” last year, will compete with Tang Wei, Lin Jiaxin and others for this film.

Regarding the powerful enemy she will face, Carina Lam said that she is grateful whether she wins the award or not, and is very much looking forward to the director’s next work, “It’s not easy to play a character you love, it’s great to complete the movie dream with a passionate team something satisfying.”

It is a great honor to face the Japanese and Korean actor Wei Zai

Wai Jai, who was nominated twice for Best Actor in the “Asian Film Awards” and won the Asian Best Actor Award for “Lust, Caution” in 2008, this time with “When the Wind Rises Again” and “Determination to Break Up” Park Hae-il, ” Hidetoshi Nishijima from Drive My Car, Ryohei Suzuki from Egoist, Zhang Yi from The Journey Back, and Mocentanaband from The Set.

Tony Leung felt very honored to be shortlisted for the competition. He said in an interview with Hong Kong media: “As a Hong Kong actor, I feel very honored to be able to be in the same class as the outstanding male actors from Asia.”

Veteran actor Hui Guanwen was also shortlisted for “Best Supporting Actor” for “The Wind Again”. He said: “It is very difficult to make movies now. I am very happy to participate and contribute to young filmmakers and Hong Kong films.”