The RTX 40 series has released three models, and the treatment can be described as a double sky.

The first RTX 4090 is the flagship, although the price is high, starting at 12,999 yuan, but after all, the performance can be called a leap, and the price/performance ratio is quite high for enthusiasts, and the sales are quite hot.

The latest RTX 4070 Ti was forcibly named as RTX 4080 12GB, and its bit width is only 192-bit, which has been complained by various people. However, after the name change, as a graphics card for 2K games, its performance is qualified, and the price starts from 6499 yuan. Also more reasonable.

Only the RTX 4080 caught in the middle, high or low, the price of 9499 yuan is completely sorry for its performance level, and it is no exception that it was coldly received after it went on the market.

In fact, it’s not just gamers who don’t want to see RTX 4080, brand manufacturers also seem to be suffering.

After the RTX 4070 Ti went on sale, MSI USA’s official account “msiUSA” praised it as being as prominent as a spire. You don’t need to spend as much money as the RTX 4080 to appreciate the charm of the Ada Lovelace architecture.

This is really a standard official backstab,Just want to ask MSI: Is your RTX 4080 still on sale…

At present, RTX 4080 still has not broken the initial price of 9499 yuan in domestic official channels, and many models are out of stock.