Home Business The manufacturer couldn’t help but publicly complain about the RTX 4080: It’s really too expensive! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
Business

The manufacturer couldn’t help but publicly complain about the RTX 4080: It’s really too expensive! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

by admin
The manufacturer couldn’t help but publicly complain about the RTX 4080: It’s really too expensive! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future

The RTX 40 series has released three models, and the treatment can be described as a double sky.

The first RTX 4090 is the flagship, although the price is high, starting at 12,999 yuan, but after all, the performance can be called a leap, and the price/performance ratio is quite high for enthusiasts, and the sales are quite hot.

The latest RTX 4070 Ti was forcibly named as RTX 4080 12GB, and its bit width is only 192-bit, which has been complained by various people. However, after the name change, as a graphics card for 2K games, its performance is qualified, and the price starts from 6499 yuan. Also more reasonable.

Only the RTX 4080 caught in the middle, high or low, the price of 9499 yuan is completely sorry for its performance level, and it is no exception that it was coldly received after it went on the market.

In fact, it’s not just gamers who don’t want to see RTX 4080, brand manufacturers also seem to be suffering.

After the RTX 4070 Ti went on sale, MSI USA’s official account “msiUSA” praised it as being as prominent as a spire. You don’t need to spend as much money as the RTX 4080 to appreciate the charm of the Ada Lovelace architecture.

This is really a standard official backstab,Just want to ask MSI: Is your RTX 4080 still on sale…

At present, RTX 4080 still has not broken the initial price of 9499 yuan in domestic official channels, and many models are out of stock.

See also  ET5 hits the order and the Weilai App is paralyzed for 10 minutes: Tesla Model 3’s biggest opponent is coming

The manufacturer couldn't help but publicly complain about the RTX 4080: It's really too expensive!

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Wenq above

You may also like

Monetary policy is increased to favor private enterprises...

Expand the depth and breadth of the domestic...

China Iron and Steel Association predicts that China’s...

Summary of evening announcements: Yiling Pharmaceutical, Tong Ren...

Shanghai Yanhe plans to acquire 9.68% of the...

Stock exchanges, Europe is confirmed as stronger than...

A good start to ignite the spring market!...

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be released on...

The next oil price adjustment time is January...

Prisons, one in 3 prisoners have a job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy