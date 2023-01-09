Disciplinary inspection and supervision organs, as specialized organs for inner-party supervision and state supervision, shoulder special historical missions and major political responsibilities.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has made great efforts to forge a high-quality and professional discipline inspection and supervision iron army. Work standardization, rule of law, and formalization construction provide a strong guarantee for promoting the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made a series of important arrangements for unswervingly and comprehensively governing the party strictly. On the new road to rushing for the exam, the discipline inspection and supervision organs fully and accurately grasp the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party, demand themselves with higher standards and stricter disciplines, better play the role of supervision, guarantee implementation, and promote perfect development, and always be the party and the leader. The loyal guard of the people makes new and greater contributions to the development of the party and the country.

Forging a loyal, clean and responsible discipline inspection and supervision iron army

Studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission conscientiously implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and adhere to the “five learning linkages” of the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the members of the team, the supervision of the party committee of the agency, the study of the grassroots party branch, the promotion of the party group, and the self-study of party members “, work hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and comprehensive implementation, and consciously unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

At the same time, discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels carry out education and training in different levels and levels, unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to build their souls, deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and continuously strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, firm “Four self-confidence” and “two safeguards” constantly improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution.

Building an iron army of discipline inspection and supervision is the organizational guarantee for promoting the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era, and the key to comprehensively and strictly governing the party, rectifying discipline and combating corruption to achieve effective results. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the national discipline inspection and supervision organs have adhered to the leadership of the party’s political construction, and promoted the discipline inspection and supervision cadres to strengthen their ideological refinement and political experience through a series of measures such as supervising the performance of duties, standardizing the use of power, preventing risks, and punishing corruption. , practical exercise, professional training, and be a loyal guard of the party and the people.

Strengthening the supervision of cadres, preventing “black under the lights” and improving their own immunity are important contents of the discipline inspection and supervision cadre team building. In 2022, discipline inspection and supervision agencies at all levels will seriously investigate and deal with discipline inspection and supervision cadres’ private storage of clues, escapism, intercession, interfering in cases in violation of regulations, using cases for personal gain, and using power to engage in special practices and violations of discipline and law enforcement with a zero-tolerance attitude. Issues of dereliction of duty and dereliction of duty, issue relevant lesson warning notices, focus on warning education, and form a strong deterrent.

According to statistics, since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, more than 15,000 discipline inspection and supervision cadres have been investigated and investigated by the national discipline inspection and supervision agencies, more than 16,000 people have been punished by the party discipline and government affairs, and more than 600 people have been transferred to judicial organs. Pan Jiahua, the leader of the discipline inspection team, Qiu Daming, the former deputy secretary of the Jilin Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection, and other black sheep in the discipline inspection and supervision team who do not restrain themselves and do not stop.

Deeply promote the self-revolution of the discipline inspection and supervision system, insist on turning the blade inward, and take strong measures to reduce the stock and curb the increase, including the establishment and improvement of the “office organization and local” joint investigation and handling of serious violations of discipline and law by discipline inspection and supervision cadres. Mechanisms such as key supervision; adhere to and improve the collective research and judgment mechanism for the disposal of problem clues, and concentrate supervision resources and power on the disposal of key problem clues; give full play to the functions of education, vigilance, punishment and rescue, and punishment and deterrence contained in the “four forms”, and adhere to policy strategies The combination of discipline, law, reason and reason encourages cadres to change from “wrong” to “promising”.

According to the person in charge of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Office of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission, in recent years, clues to problems involving national discipline inspection and supervision cadres or reflect the number of received and disposed of, the number of cases filed and the number of people punished have shown a year-on-year decline year-on-year, indicating that discipline inspection and supervision cadres The political ecology of the team continues to improve. In the next step, restricting and supervising the operation of discipline inspection and supervision power is still the focus of work.

Continue to deepen the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system

On March 23, 2018, the National Supervisory Commission of the People’s Republic of China was unveiled, aiming to deepen the reform of the national supervisory system, further integrate anti-corruption resources and forces, and achieve full coverage of inner-party supervision. full coverage of supervision.

Promoting the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era and deepening the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system are indispensable key measures. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission resolutely implement the Party Central Committee’s deployment of the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system, promote the reform of the party’s discipline inspection system, the reform of the national supervision system, and the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision institutions, improve the party’s leadership system for anti-corruption work, and build a centralized, unified, authoritative and efficient Establish and improve the joint office organization structure of the Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, improve the dual leadership system of discipline inspection and supervision work, form a supervision pattern with full coverage of discipline supervision, supervision supervision, stationed supervision, and patrol supervision, and promote the construction of the overall framework of the party and state supervision system , To provide strong support for unswervingly and strictly governing the party in an all-round way, further promoting the construction of party style and clean government, and the fight against corruption.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China focused on solving the unique problems of large parties, and put forward new requirements for “improving the party’s unified leadership, comprehensive coverage, authoritative and efficient supervision system”.

The relevant person in charge of the Research Office of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervision Commission stated that to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is necessary to follow the general requirements of “unified leadership of the party, comprehensive coverage, authority and efficiency”, and accurately grasp the goals and tasks of “system integration, coordination and efficiency”. Grasp the focus of “strengthening seriousness, coordination, and effectiveness”, adhere to the leadership of inner-party supervision, and take the implementation of responsibilities as the key, promote the integration of various supervision forces, program fit, and work integration, and effectively form a supervisory force.

On the new journey, it is necessary to continue to deepen the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system, consolidate and expand the results of the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system, improve the system and mechanism of stationed supervision, improve the system integration, collaborative and efficient working mechanism; promote the improvement of the party and state supervision system, and promote the improvement of special responsibility for discipline inspection and supervision System, inner-party supervision system, various supervision and coordination mechanisms, grassroots supervision system, maximize the advantages of the system, and form a joint force of work… The person in charge said that if the various reform tasks are carried out in depth, it will definitely promote the discipline inspection and supervision organs Better perform supervisory duties, promote better transformation of the party and state supervisory system into governance efficiency, and inject strong impetus into the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era and new journey.

Strengthen the construction of standardization, rule of law, and regularization

Strengthening the construction of standardization, rule of law, and regularization is an inherent requirement for unswervingly and comprehensively governing the party strictly, and it is of great significance to promote the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era.

After the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Standing Committee of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection consciously followed the requirements of the Party Central Committee, formulated the “Working Rules of the Standing Committee of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection”, and revised the “Implementation of the Leading Group of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and State Supervisory Committee on Improving Work Style” “Measures”, take the lead in strengthening the party’s political construction, take the lead in studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, take the lead in supporting the core, trusting the core, being loyal to the core, and maintaining the core, conscientiously implementing democratic centralism, demonstrating and leading the discipline inspection and supervision system to abide by regulations Ji’s model.

Those who enforce discipline must first observe discipline, and those who discipline others must first discipline themselves. “Regulations on the Work of the Disciplinary Inspection Committee of the Communist Party of China“, “Supervision Law of the People’s Republic of China“, “Law of the People’s Republic of China on Supervisors”, “Regulations on the Work of the Communist Party of China‘s Disciplinary Inspection Organs for Supervision and Enforcement”, “Regulations on the Supervision and Law Enforcement Work of Supervisory Organs”…The 18th Party Congress Since the founding of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, the construction of discipline inspection and supervision laws and regulations has been continuously strengthened, and a number of landmark, key, and basic laws and regulations have been introduced to ensure that all work is carried out on the track of standardization, rule of law, and regularization.

Dispatched institutions of discipline inspection and supervision agencies are an important team for inner-party supervision and state supervision, and dispatched supervision is an important part of the party and state supervision system. In order to better play the role of the “probe” of stationed supervision, the “Working Rules for Dispatched Institutions of Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Organs” was promulgated and implemented in 2022, making full use of the theoretical, institutional and practical innovations in deepening the reform of stationed institutions since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Work to make a comprehensive specification.

The relevant person in charge of the Law Office of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission introduced that when drafting the work rules of the dispatched institutions, they paid attention to the detailed and specific regulations of the Commission for Discipline Inspection and the provisions of the Supervision Law, and set up methods, deliberations and decision-making for dispatched institutions at all levels and types. Systematically standardize the responsibilities of the main person in charge of the institution; refine and improve the “room-group” joint supervision, “room-group-field” joint case handling, and “group-group” collaboration mechanisms to promote the formation of a work pattern of co-directed efforts, collaboration and interaction, and strong supervision . In addition, in view of the important aspects of the construction of the cadre team of the stationed agencies and the key links of supervision and management, innovate institutional arrangements, put forward strict measures and requirements for the self-construction of the stationed institutions, and promote the promotion of stationed supervision from “tangible coverage” to “effective coverage” .

Small wisdom governs affairs, great wisdom governs the system. The relevant person in charge of the Law Office of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission said that in the next step, they will study the revision of the disciplinary regulations, study and formulate the supervision and inspection work methods of the discipline inspection and supervision agencies in due course, and study and formulate the work methods of the discipline inspection and supervision recommendations in a timely manner… Constantly improving the legal system , will effectively improve the level of standardization, rule of law, and regularization, and promote the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era.

“People’s Daily” (Version 04, January 9, 2023)

