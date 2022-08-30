AskGamblers has recently added an extra feature to its casino reviews – a Responsible Gambling tab, giving players an even more substantial set of information on the casino they are viewing.

Since its foundation, AskGamblers has made responsible gambling one of the pillars of its operations. Staying true to its mission, the company recently added a Responsible Gambling tab to its casino reviews. The new feature is intended to give players even more information about the casino they are considering for their gameplay.

The tab resulted from AskGamblers’ commitment to emphasising the importance of responsible gambling and helping players find a brand that puts customer safety first.

The Responsible Gambling tab is available in all languages, i.e., on all versions of the AskGamblers website, giving players insight into each listed casino and whether or not they offer the following:

Deposit Limit Tool

Wager Limit Tool

Loss Limit Tool

Time/Session Limit Tool

Self-Exclusion Tool

Cooling Off/Time-Out Tool

Reality Check Tool

Self Assessment Test

Withdrawal Lock

Self-Exclusion Register Participation

Players can use the above Responsible Gambling tools to assist them in avoiding gambling practices that could lead them to a downward spiral of addictive behaviour. For players and AskGamblers, knowing which casinos offer particular amenities is vital.

Knowing which casinos to play at may be the best of all gambling strategies. For that, the AskGamblers’ newly-added Responsible Gambling tab looks to offer a dependable casino selection with transparent rules that the players can rely on for each next move, said Denis Ristic, the General Manager of AskGamblers.

We are on a never-ending mission to give our players the best experience possible – and a pool of trustworthy casinos that will, hopefully, help them minimise gambling harm from the gameplay they’re set on enjoying. I am certain that players will find our new RG addition a crucial online companion.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers, the winner of Best Casino Website 2019 at IGB Affiliate Awards, and Casino Affiliate of the Year Award at the SBC Awards 2020, is the source of unbiased and reliable online casino, slot, and bonus reviews and additional relevant iGaming information. AskGamblers features real player opinions along with the highly valuable ratings in the iGaming community. Our motto is: “Get the truth. Then play.” Thanks to its unique Casino Complaint Service, AskGamblers has returned $47.4 million (and counting) to the players thus far.

