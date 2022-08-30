Home World Ukraine war: Ukrainian counter-offensive in occupied southern territories could break deadlock – BBC News
World

Ukraine war: Ukrainian counter-offensive in occupied southern territories could break deadlock – BBC News

by admin
Ukraine war: Ukrainian counter-offensive in occupied southern territories could break deadlock – BBC News

news/240/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/7BBD/production/_126477613_gettyimages-1242009791.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>

image source,Getty Images

image caption,

Ukrainian soldiers prepare artillery in the Kherson area on the southern front.

The Ukrainian military claims to have breached the first line of defense in the Russian-occupied Kherson region.

According to reports, the attack was a long-awaited counter-offensive in Kyiv to retake the southern regions of the country.

This follows weeks of attacks by Ukraine aimed at cutting off the main supply routes for Russian forces in the region. But the Russian military claimed that the Ukrainian army suffered “significant losses” in a failed attack.

Neither Ukraine nor Russia’s claims have been independently verified.

You may also like

Trump prides himself on learning about Macron’s sex...

Usa, “Trump boasted that he knew about Macron’s...

Sharing China’s Opportunities and Promoting Global Growth –...

U.S. giant lunar rocket delayed launch due to...

Camilo Guevara, the second son of Che, died

Summary: Overseas people look forward to sharing opportunities...

Cuba: Camilo, son of Che Guevara, has died

Iraq on the brink of a civil war:...

London, arrests and violence at the Notting Hill...

Major conflict reproduces how difficult the Libyan peace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy