Given the current epidemiological situation, which is affecting some European countries and all the regions of the Po Valley, the Veneto Region, in addition to all the ordinary actions envisaged by the National and Regional Plan already implemented since the beginning of the vector season, has prepared the launch of the Extraordinary Plan to combat the spread of West Nile Virus. The Plan, shared with the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health, provides for a series of interventions to be implemented in the first 10 days of September, with the aim of reducing new infections in the population most at risk. A risk assessment map will allow to direct the interventions that will be concentrated in the territories where the greatest number of cases could occur in the coming weeks, on the basis of epidemiological surveillance data collected by the Region, the ULSS and the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Venezie.

The Extraordinary Plan provides for the identification of the municipalities in which the greatest number of cases could occur in the coming weeks through the adoption of a new integrated risk assessment tool. This tool provides for the subdivision into risk areas (white, yellow, orange, red) on the basis of epidemiological surveillance data and the planning of targeted interventions according to the assigned risk. There are 11 municipalities in the Vicenza area identified at risk: in the yellow area Mussolente, Marostica, Schiavon, Barbarano Mossano, Longare, Grisignano Di Zocco, Asigliano Veneto and Creazzo; in the orange area Caldogno, Quinto Vicentino, Camisano Vicentino.

Actions of the Extraordinary Plan

the further enhancement of laboratory diagnostics in order to allow the timely identification and confirmation of cases

extraordinary larvicidal interventions in medium and high risk municipalities (orange and red areas)

extraordinary adulticidal interventions in sensitive sites (e.g. public parks, social-health facilities, hospitals, etc.) of high-risk municipalities (red areas) or in medium-risk municipalities (orange areas) in close urban continuity with municipalities high risk (red areas)

further communication interventions aimed at increasing the perception of risk in the population, favoring the adoption of individual protection measures and suitable measures to combat the vector in the context of public and private areas

intensification of the control of the effectiveness of the treatments carried out

epidemiological analysis with evaluation and monitoring of the adopted Plan

Identification of “buffer” or “Buffer” areas, i.e. territorial areas that are classified as medium risk but which occur in urban continuity or frequentation with those at high risk, also in these the measures envisaged for high risk areas are applied to in order to widen the protection from infected vectors as much as possible.

Current context

For several years, the West Nile virus has been circulating every summer in the territory of the Veneto Region and other regions of northern Italy. West Nile is a virus that is transmitted by the common mosquito (not the tiger mosquito) that mainly bites from dusk to dawn. This virus is not spread from person to person. The disease can manifest itself with fever, headache, joint pain and in some cases (less than 1 in 100), it can involve the central nervous system with serious consequences. In recent weeks, several cases of West Nile infection have occurred and the virus has been found in mosquitoes in many municipalities in the Veneto region (for details, see the consultation of the Arbovirus Surveillance Bulletin – Year 2022 n.7 of 26/08 / 2022). The concentration of even serious human cases and the high presence of viruses in mosquitoes indicate that this year the virus is circulating a lot on the regional territory. The environmental and climatic situation of summer 2022 is, in fact, determining a very favorable context for viral circulation for the following reasons:

the lack of rain has caused the slowing of the flow of water in rivers and canals and the formation of stagnations which are the ideal environment for mosquitoes;

mosquitoes, finding less water in sparsely inhabited areas, approach homes where they are more likely to find stagnations where they can reproduce;

the spring climate and temperatures allowed mosquitoes to start reproducing very early in the spring.

It is therefore very important that everyone takes appropriate measures to prevent mosquito bites and to avoid the spread and growth of mosquitoes.

How to protect yourself

Older people or people with concomitant conditions are those at greatest risk for severe forms of West Nile. For this reason it is important that all these people adopt useful behaviors to prevent mosquito bites and that treatments against mosquito larvae (eg larvicidal tablets in manholes) are also implemented in all private homes and in particular in those where they live. frail people.

Avoid the proliferation of mosquitoes:

do not abandon objects and containers of any nature and size in which rainwater can collect (cans, bins, basins, watering cans, tires, etc.)

empty any commonly used container containing water every day and, where possible, turn them upside down;

hermetically cover (also through tight mesh nets) the immovable water containers (bins, tanks);

carry out a correct disinfestation of the larvae in manholes, drains, ditches, with suitable larvicidal products and with repetitions of the treatments according to the provisions of the product sheet used.

Avoid mosquito bites to avoid contracting the virus:

outdoors, wear light-colored, light clothing that is as covering as possible (long sleeves and long trousers);

from 2 years of age use repellents based on DEET or Icaridina, to be applied directly to the skin, repeating the treatment with appropriate frequency, following the instructions on the package. Repellent products should not be applied to mucous membranes (lips, mouth), eyes, abraded skin, while they can instead be used on clothes to increase their protective effect.

for children under two years use repellents based on Paramatandiol (PMD, Citrodiol)

application to doors and windows of close-meshed mosquito nets, in addition to the use of electro-emanating devices of liquid insecticides or plates.

For more information, you can consult the regional website at the following link: https://www.regione.veneto.it/web/sanita/west-nile, where various information materials are available including the guide “Choice and correct use of skin repellents for mosquitoes “. It is also possible to consult the complete section dedicated to viral diseases transmitted by arthropods at the following link https://www.regione.veneto.it/web/sanita/arbovirosi.

Risk mapping and assessment in the regional territory (assessment as at 25.8.2022)

Photo of Culex pipiens mosquito, source: Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie (IZSVe)

Why hasn’t an Extraordinary Plan been made first?

Because unforeseeable factors contributed to the epidemiological situation we are observing, such as the persistence of the drought that brought the vector closer to man, the presence of birds, which constitute the reservoir of the virus, more infected than in other years and the contemporary circulation of two virus subtypes. In addition to the planned larvicidal disinfestation, adulticidal disinfestation targeted around the clusters (2 cases within 2 Km) were immediately applied. International literature such as ECDC recommends that in situations of high risk in which the larvicidal treatments integrated with all the ordinary interventions have failed in larval control or in any case have shown partial efficacy in vector reduction, to integrate the approach with others. contrast methods, primarily the adulticidal intervention, to which must be added in an integrated approach the strengthening of adulticides, the strengthening of surveillance, behavioral measures and, lastly, the empowerment of private citizens in the aforementioned behaviors. In this emergency phase, in the high and medium risk areas, the municipalities and ULSS companies will be able to use the larvicides also in all private areas.

Common list by risk level updated to date:

LEVEL 4 PROVINCE PADOVA ROVIGO VENEZIA VERONA TREVISO VICENZA BELLUNO LIST OF MUNICIPALITIES Padova Cadoneghe Ponte S. Nicolò Selvazzano D. Albignasego Abano Terme Rovigo Venezia Spinea Nobody Treviso Nobody Nobody

LEVEL 3 PROVINCE PADOVA ROVIGO VENEZIA VERONA TREVISO VICENZA BELLUNO LIST OF MUNICIPALITIES Solesino Mestrino Montegrotto Terme Battaglia Terme Vigodarzere Vigonza long bridge Monselice Two Carrare Borgoricco Campodarsego Nobody Camponogara deceit Mira Pescantina Legnago Villafranca of Verona Castelfranco V. Locker Vittorio V. Fifth Of Tv. Caldogno Quinto Vicentino Camisano Vicentino Nobody