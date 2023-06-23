Astino celebrates the 150th anniversary of the National Linificio e Canapificio

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale, the Marzotto Group’s excellent linen spinning mill, celebrated 150 years of uninterrupted activity with an event at the Monastery of Astino, in the heart of the biodiversity valley of Bergamo, an area where authentic natural treasures are kept, such as the flax field grown by the company. Guests were able to observe from a privileged point of view, flying on hot air balloons, the splendid scenery and the flax field in bloom, a cultivation, that of flax, brought back to Italy by the company in 2018.

Event for two hundred guests

The milestone was celebrated by the CEO Pierluigi Fusco Girard (in the photo above), who welcomed the guests, including the CEO of Marzotto Group Davide Favrin, together with over two hundred customers, partners, collaborators, associations who contributed to the history of the only spinning mill which has been continuously operational for 150 years and which is today one of the flagships of the Marzotto Group and which in February 2023 obtained the international certification of B Corp company.

It all started from Monastino

The monastery field (in the photo above) can be considered the leader of a series of fields extended throughout Italy from which Lino d’Italia was born last year, the first 100% Italian linen yarn traced with blockchain technology, confirming the objective of promoting the recovery of the cultivation and culture of flax.

A contagious passion: the choice of Lanerossi

The charm and quality of linen also conquered Lanerossi, which chose the yarns of Linificio e Canapificio Nazionale (above) for its new collection of textiles for the sleeping area: the windows of the showroom in via Mercato 5, in Milan, these days are a presentation of the collaboration between the two historical companies of the group.

The invitation of the CEO Fusco Girard

«What you have transferred to us the most in these 150 years has been precisely the need to pursue beauty – said the CEO Fusco Girard -, which is what has led us to develop that sense of responsibility that remains indelible in the DNA of company and which today pushes it every day to give more and more aesthetic, cultural, intrinsic and qualitative value to the linen yarn, which leads us to act in such a way that, without compromise, the linen must be defended in its elegance, beauty, but also responsibility and respect for the environment».

