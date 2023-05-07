In Misiones, Passalacqua is the favorite

The Renewing Front for Harmony wants to prolong its hegemony in Misiones. In the previous one, the ex-governor, Hugo Passalacqua appears as a wide favorite, exceeding 50%. In Misiones there are just under a million voters and the slogan law applies only at the municipal level. In Posadas, there are more than thirty lists between pro-government and opponents. Of the 78 municipalities in the province, 77 are governed by the local ruling party. A fact not minor.

The most competitive opposition is Juntos por el Cambio, which has UCR deputy Martín Arjol as a candidate. The radical won the elections in 2021, but the national scene is not transferable to the provincial. However, JxC sources maintained before PROFILE that they hope to hold a better election than in 2019, when Humberto Schiavoni reaped 18%. Arjol had the support of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich and Gerardo Morales.

While the FdT does not stomp on the province. The candidate is Isaac Lenguaza, a benchmark for rural workers and the Agrarian Party. In the previous one, Lenguaza could reap less than 5% of the votes.