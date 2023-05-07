Home » In Misiones, Passalacqua is the favorite
Entertainment

In Misiones, Passalacqua is the favorite

by admin
In Misiones, Passalacqua is the favorite

The Renewing Front for Harmony wants to prolong its hegemony in Misiones. In the previous one, the ex-governor, Hugo Passalacqua appears as a wide favorite, exceeding 50%. In Misiones there are just under a million voters and the slogan law applies only at the municipal level. In Posadas, there are more than thirty lists between pro-government and opponents. Of the 78 municipalities in the province, 77 are governed by the local ruling party. A fact not minor.

The most competitive opposition is Juntos por el Cambio, which has UCR deputy Martín Arjol as a candidate. The radical won the elections in 2021, but the national scene is not transferable to the provincial. However, JxC sources maintained before PROFILE that they hope to hold a better election than in 2019, when Humberto Schiavoni reaped 18%. Arjol had the support of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Patricia Bullrich and Gerardo Morales.

While the FdT does not stomp on the province. The candidate is Isaac Lenguaza, a benchmark for rural workers and the Agrarian Party. In the previous one, Lenguaza could reap less than 5% of the votes.

You may also like

See also  Wang Xiaofei went to Hong Kong to have a secret meeting with the TVB actress. One reason made the two of them share the same illness- Sing Tao Global Network

You may also like

Nuclear agency warns of risk over Ukrainian plant

In La Rioja, Quintela bets on another mandate

Our Legacy WORK SHOP x Dover Street Market’s...

Listen to the special programming of “DIGO” for...

“We ran away”, 8 dead in a shooting...

A captive colonial-style church in the middle of...

It is always a matter of price and...

Twelve dead in a car crash on a...

Judge Bruglia prepares a lawsuit against Alberto

The path of desolation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy